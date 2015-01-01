पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

क्राइम:जुआ खेलने के दौरान कुर्सी पर बैठने के विवाद में दो को मारी गई थी गोली

पटना21 मिनट पहले
  • मंदिरी गाेलीबारी मामले में दो गिरफ्तार, कुख्यात अजय राय की तलाश

बुद्धा काॅलोनी की मंदिरी में गुरुवार की देर रात हुई गोलीबारी के मामले में पुलिस ने अबतक दो लोगों को गिरफ्तार किया है। दो लोगों रंजन और अजय को गोली लगने के कुछ देर बाद ही पुलिस ने कुख्यात अजय राय के भाई उदय राय को गिरफ्तार कर लिया था। वहीं शुक्रवार को छापेमारी कर प्रशांत नाम के बदमाश को गिरफ्तार किया। दोनों से पुलिस पूछताछ कर रही है।

साथ ही कुख्यात अजय और अन्य की तलाश में छापेमारी कर रही है। पीड़ित के बयान पर बुद्धा काॅलोनी थाने में अजय, उदय, प्रशांत, उसके भाई हर्ष, विक्की सहित आठ पर केस दर्ज किया गया है। अजय कुख्यात अपराधी है और चुनाव से पहले ही जेल से छूट कर बाहर आया है।

उसपर हत्या, रंगदारी सहित कई अन्य मामले दर्ज हैं। एएसपी स्वर्ण प्रभात ने कहा कि जुआ खेलने के दौरान दोनों पक्षाें में विवाद हुआ था। इसी दौरान अजय और उसके साथियों ने गोलीबारी की जिसमें दो लोग घायल हुए। दो की गिरफ्तारी हो गई है। शेष की तलाश में छापेमारी चल रही है।
पार्षद के भाई के घर बैठने को लेकर हुआ था विवाद

मंदिरी में ही एक पार्षद के भाई के घर रंजन अपने अन्य साथियों के साथ बैठा था। पुलिस का कहना है कि सभी धनतेरस की रात जुआ खेल रहे थे। इसी बीच रंजन अपनी कुर्सी से उठकर गुटखा थूकने गया। तभी उदय वहां पहुंचा और रंजन की कुर्सी पर बैठ गया। रंजन जब लौटा तो उसे कुर्सी से उठने को कहा। इसके बाद दोनों के बीच कहासुनी हो गई।

उदय वहां से देख लेने की धमकी देकर चला गया। थोड़ी ही देर बाद वह अपने भाई अजय और अन्य लोगों के साथ आया और हंगामा करने लगा। इतने में अजय ने ताबड़तोड़ फायरिंग कर दी। लगभग दस राउंड फायरिंग से पूरा इलाका थर्रा गया। रंजन और अजय को गोली लगी। वहीं मारपीट के दौरान गोलू नाम का एक लड़का घायल हो गया।

कुख्यात के भाई को लोगों ने पीटा, अस्पताल में भर्ती
गोलीबारी में जैसे ही दो लोग घायल हुए मंदिरी में लोग उग्र हो गए। गोली मारकर भाग रहे बदमाशों का लोगों ने पीछा कर दिया। सभी अपराधी तो भाग गए लेकिन उदय को लोगों ने पकड़ लिया और उसकी जमकर पिटाई कर दी। हालांकि पुलिस सही समय पर मौके पर पहुंच गई और उदय की जान बच पाई। इधर मंदिरी और आसपास के इलाके में पुलिस ने घटनास्थल के पास से छह खोखा भी बरामद किया है।

