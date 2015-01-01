पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

प्राथमिकताएं गिनाईं:विज्ञान एवं प्रौद्योगिकी विभाग के खाली पद जल्द भरे जाएंगे

पटना29 मिनट पहले
अशोक चौधरी ने विज्ञान एवं प्रौद्योगिकी विभाग की संभाली कमान।
  • अशोक चौधरी ने चार विभागों का संभाला काम, गिनाईं अपनी प्राथमिकताएं

विज्ञान एवं प्रौद्योगिकी विभाग का पदभार संभालने के बाद मंत्री अशोक चौधरी ने कहा कि प्रदेश में नए टेक्निकल स्कूल खोले जाएंगे। इसमें युवाओं को प्रशिक्षित कर उन्हें रोजगार भी उपलब्ध कराया जाएगा। एनडीए सरकार रोजगार पर पूरा फोकस कर रही है। प्रदेश में आईआईटी, बीआईटी, ट्रिपल आईटी और आईटीआई जैसे टेक्निकल प्रशिक्षण संस्थान से युवा ट्रेनिंग लेकर आगे बढ़ें और उन्हें रोजगार मिल सके, इस दिशा में सरकार काम करेगी।

विभाग के सभी शैक्षणिक व गैर-शैक्षणिक खाली पदों पर जल्द नियुक्त होगी। कहा- हमारे नेता नीतीश कुमार जो कहते हैं, वह निश्चित ही उसको पूरा करते हैं। वहीं, समाज कल्याण विभाग के मंत्री के रूप में पदभार संभालने के बाद कहा- बड़े शहरों में वृद्ध जनों के लिए वृद्धाश्रम का निर्माण करवाया जाएगा। गरीब और लाचार जो भीख मांग रहे हैं, उन्हें किस तरीके से मदद पहुंचाई जाए इसकी योजना तैयार की जाएगी। पिछले 15 वर्षों में विभाग के बजट में चार गुना बढ़ोतरी हुई है।

अशोक चौधरी ने भवन निर्माण व अल्पसंख्यक कल्याण मंत्री का भी पदभार संभाला। उन्होंने कहा कि नीतीश सरकार अल्पसंख्यकों के लिए लगातार काम करती रही है। इस मौके पर विज्ञान एवं प्रौद्योगिकी विभाग के अपर मुख्य सचिव ब्रजेश महरोत्रा, प्रधान सचिव भवन निर्माण चंचल कुमार सहित अन्य अधिकारी माैजूद थे।

