चुनाव:आज सुबह 9 बजे से गोलघर से करगिल चौक व जेपी गोलंबर तक वाहन परिचालन पर रोक

पटना2 दिन पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • गांधी मैदान से मतदानकर्मियाें अाैर पुलिसकर्मियाें काे रवाना करने के लिए बदलाव

सोमवार की सुबह 9 बजे से गोलघर से करगिल चौक और जेपी गोलंबर तक गाड़ियां नहीं चलेंगी। केवल मतदानकर्मियाें और पुलिस बल के वाहनों के परिचालन की अनुमति मिलेगी। ज्ञान भवन में दीघा व बांकीपुर और श्रीकृष्ण मेमोरियल हॉल में कुम्हरार व फुलवारीशरीफ विधानसभा क्षेत्र में चुनाव ड्यूटी करने वाले अधिकारियों की बीफ्रिंग होगी।

इसमें जोनल दंडाधिकारी, सुपर जोनल दंडाधिकारी, सेक्टर दंडाधिकारी, सुपर सेक्टर दंडाधिकारी, गश्ती सह संग्रहण दंडाधिकारी शामिल होंगे। गांधी मैदान में पीसीसीपी के साथ संबद्ध पुलिस बल के मिलान की व्यवस्था की गई है।

कल शाम छह बजे से बाेरिंग राेड चाैराहा और माेहिनी माेड़ की तरफ से पानी टंकी तक नहीं चलेंगी गाड़ियां

3 नवंबर काे शाम 6 बजे से देर रात तक बाेरिंग राेड चाैराहा और माेहिनी माेड़ से एएन काॅलेज हाेते पानी टंकी तक सभी वाहनाें के परिचालन पर पूरी तरह से राेक रहेगी। मतदान के बाद सभी विधानसभा क्षेत्राें से ईवीएम और वीवीपैट लाकर एएन काॅलेज में बने वज्रगृह में जमा की जाएगी। इसकाे लेकर अन्य रूटाें पर भी ट्रैफिक में बदलाव किया गया है।

इस दाैरान वाहन वैकल्पिक मार्ग बोरिंग रोड क्रॉसिंग से बोरिंग कैनाल रोड हाेते राजापुर पुल के मार्ग से जाएंगे। कुर्जी मोड़, पाटलिपुत्र की ओर से बोरिंग रोड आने वाले निजी वाहन पानी टंकी मोड़ तक आएंगे। वहां से दाहिने मुड़कर दीघा-आर ब्लॉक रोड होते जाएंगे। कुर्जी मोड़ से आने वाले व्यावसायिक वाहनों का परिचालन पाटलिपुत्र गोलंबर तक ही होगा।

