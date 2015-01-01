पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सात साल छह महीने के शेरू की मौत:चिड़ियाघर में शेर की मौत, कारण की जांच करेगा वेटनरी कॉलेज

पटना2 घंटे पहले
संजय गांधी जैविक उद्यान के शेरू नामक एक नर शेर की सोमवार को सुबह 8:30 अचानक मृत्यु हो गई। इसे लेकर जू के कर्मियों के बीच मायूसी छा गई। इसकी उम्र करीब सात साल छह माह थी। पटना वेटनरी कॉलेज और उद्यान के पांच सदस्यीय विशेषज्ञों की टीम की उपस्थिति में इसका पोस्टमॉर्टम कराया गया। जू के निदेशक अमित कुमार ने बताया कि शेरू बिल्कुल स्वस्थ था।

पोस्टमार्टम में प्रथमदृष्टया इसकी मृत्यु का कारण सेप्टीसीमियाय सॉक बताया गया है। पोस्टमॉर्टम रिपोर्ट अाने पर ही विशेष जानकारी मिल सकेगी। मृत्यु के कारण की जांच के लिए इसके विभिन्न अंगों जैसे- लीवर, किडनी, ब्लड अादि काे भारतीय पशु चिकित्सा अनुसंधान संस्थान इज्जतनगर बरेली और वेटनरी कॉलेज पटना भेजा गया है। माह के अंततक रिपाेर्ट आने की उम्मीद है।

हैदराबाद से आएगा शेर

हैदराबाद जू से जानवरों के अदला-बदली नियम के तहत पटना जू में जल्द एक शेर आएगा। इसके लिए प्रस्ताव तैयार कर सेंट्रल जू अथारिटी को भेजा गया है। मंजूरी मिलने के बाद से पटना जू में शेर काे लाने की प्रक्रिया शुरू हाेगी। जू में अभी तीन शेर हैं। साेमवार काे जिस शेर की मौत हुई, उसे भी अदला-बदली नियम के तहत साढ़े सात साल पहले लाया गया था।

मुंबई के लिए इंडिगाे की एक और फ्लाइट 2 से

पटना|मुंबई-पटना-मुंबई सेक्टर के बीच इंडिगाे की एक नई फ्लाइट 2 दिसंबर से शुरू हाेने वाली है। इस फ्लाइट की बुकिंग भी शुरू हाे गई है। इंडिगाे का विमान 6 ई 761 मुंबई से पूर्वाह्न 11:30 बजे रवाना हाेगा और दाेपहर 2 बजे पटना लैंड करेगा। यही फ्लाइट 6 ई 762 बनकर दाेपहर 2:30 बजे रवाना हाेगी और मुंबई 5 बजे शाम में पहुंचेगी। यह फ्लाइट 2 दिसंबर से 27 मार्च तक ऑपरेट करेगी। 2 दिसंबर से पटना से विमानाें की तादाद 50 जाेड़ी से बढ़कर 51 जाेड़ी यानी 102 हाे जाएगी। वहीं पटना से मुंबई के लिए विमानाें की तादाद 7 से बढ़कर 8 हाे जाएगी।

