फर्जीवाड़ा:सीबीआई अफसर बनकर महिलाओं को ठगने वाला शातिर गिरफ्तार, 3 फरार

पटनाएक घंटा पहले
सीबीआई का अफसर बनकर गांधी मैदान थाना इलाके के एग्जीबिशन रोड में एक वृद्ध महिला के का जेवर उतरवाने के दौरान स्थानीय लोगों ने एक शातिर को गिरफ्तार कर लिया। जबकि उस गिरोह में शामिल तीन शातिर फरार हो गए। गिरफ्तार हैदर अली अली की धुनाई करने के बाद। स्थानीय लोगों ने पुलिस को सूचना दे दी। गिरफ्तार हैदर अली के पास से गांधी मैदान थाना की पुलिस ने सोने की दो अंगूठी,एक ही नंबर की दो बाइक, नग, मोबाइल, 26 हजार रुपये नकद, स्कैन आधार कार्ड तथा डिजिटल नाप-तौल की मशीन बरामद की है।

हैदर अली मध्यप्रदेश के पिपरिया का रहने वाला है। पुलिस उससे फरार तीन साथियों के बारे में पूछताछ करने में जुटी है। मंगलवार को पुलिस इस मामले में बड़ा खुलासा कर सकती है। एग्जीविशन रोड में सोमवार की देर शाम हैदर अली 3 साथियों के साथ एक वृद्ध महिला को अपने को सीबीआई अफसर बताकर उनके शरीर से गहने उतरवा रहा था। उस महिला ने विरोध करने के साथ ही। शोर मचाना शुरू कर दिया। उनकी आवाज सुनकर आसपास के लोग वहां पर पहुंच गए। दिया।

शक होने पर लोगों ने जब चारों से पूछताछ शुरू की तो वे उन लोगों से झगड़ने लगा, मारपीट पर उतारू हो गए। इस बीच उसके तीन साथी भाग निकले, जबकि लोगों ने हैदर को पकड़ लिया। सूचना पर पहुंची गांधी मैदान पुलिस ने उसे पकड़ लिया। मौके से आरोपित की दो बाइक जब्त कर ली। हैदर की जब तलाशी ली गई तो उसके पास से जेवर और नकद बरामद हुए।

कदमकुआं थाने में एक महिला के साथ कर चुका है वारदात

पुलिस की पूछताछ में हैदर ने बताया कि वह नकली गहने के बदले असली गहनों की ठगी करता है। हाल ही में कदमकुआं थाना के नाला रोड में चार साथियों के साथ महिला चिंता देवी के शरीर से सोने की अंगूठी, चेन उतरवा कर फरार हो गया था। सूत्रों की मानें तो पुलिस ने पीड़िता को थाने बुलवाया गया, जहां पकड़े गए आरोपित हैदर अली की महिला ने पहचान की। गांधी मैदान थाना प्रभारी रंजीत वत्स ने बताया कि पूछताछ के बाद पूरे मामले का खुलासा किया जाएगा।

