विधानसभा चुनाव:त्रिस्तरीय सुरक्षा-व्यवस्था व भयमुक्त वातावरण में आज डाला जाएगा वोट, तैयारी की गई पूरी

  • जिलों की सीमाओं पर पुलिस रख रही पैनी नजर, सुरक्षा ऐसी कि परिंदे भी पर नहीं मार सके

तीसर चरण के विधानसभा चुनाव को लेकर जिलें के दो विधान सभा क्षेत्रों में चुनाव को लेकर सारी तैयारियों के साथ मतदानकर्मी शुक्रवार को ईवीएम के साथ मतदान केंद्र के लिए रवाना हुए। मुख्यालय स्थित आरएन कॉलेज परिसर से 826 पीठासीन पदाधिकारी एवं 3 हजार मतदान कर्मी 826 मतदान केंद्रों के लिए रवाना हुए। इस दौरान कॉलेज परिसर में गश्ती सह संग्रहण दल यानी पीसीसीपी के पार्टी मिलान के बाद संयुक्त ब्रीफिंग का आयोजन किया गया।

इसमें जिला निर्वाचक पदाधिकारी सह डीएम उदिता सिंह एवं एसपी मनीष सहित दोनों विधान सभा क्षेत्रों के सामान्य प्रेक्षकों ने हिस्सा लिया। इस मौके पर डीएम उदिता सिंह ने बताया कि जिले के 126- महुआ एवं 130- पातेपुर में स्वच्छ, निष्पक्ष भयमुक्त एवं शांतिपूर्ण चुनाव कराने के लिए दृढ़ संकल्पित है। दोनों विधानसभा क्षेत्रों में मतदान सुबह सात बजे से शाम छह बजे तक होगा। चुनाव कार्य में लगे हुए अफसर और कर्मी अपने कर्तव्यों का निर्वाहन बेहतर ढ़ंग से करते हुए चुनाव संपन्न कराएंगे।

सभी अफसर और कर्मी आपसी समन्वय बनाए रखते हुए मतदान की प्रक्रिया को पारदर्शी ढंग से निष्पादित करेंगे। साथ ही मतदान कर्मियों को निर्देश देते हुए कहा कि मतदान केंद्र जाने अथवा चुनाव के दौरान किसी भी प्रकार की लापरवाही दिखी तो वैसे मतदानकर्मियों कपर सख्त कार्रवाई की जाएगी। डीएम ने सभी पीठासीन पदाधिकारी एवं पीसीसीपी कहा कि मतदान सामग्रियों को लेकर मतदान कर्मी सीधे मतदान केंद्र को पहुंचेंगे। साथ ही चुनाव खत्म होने के उपरांत ईवीएम जमा करने तक वे सजग रहेंगे।

किसी भी परिस्थति में ईवीएम को वज्रगृह के अलावा कहीं और नहीं रखना हैं। उन्होंने पीसीसीपी को कहा कि ईवीएम मिलते ही आवंटित मतदान केंद्र के भौगोलिक स्थिति की जानकारी ले लेंगे। हर हाल में सभी मतदान केंद्रों पर रात में ईवीएम पहुंच जाना चाहिए। अगर रहने व ठहरने का व्यवस्था मतदान केंद्र पर नहीं होगा तो संबंधित बीडीओ से संपर्क करेंगे। किसी भी हालत में होटल, थाना व प्राईवेट स्थानों पर नहीं जाना है। ऐसा शिकायत मिलने पर पहले निलंबन और उसके बाद विभागीय कार्रवाई शुरू होगी।

एफआईआर भी हो सकती है। इसके बाद प्रेस से मुखातिब होकर जिला निर्वाचन पदाधिकारी ने कहा तीसरे चरण में जिले के दो विधानसभा क्षेत्र महुआ एवं पातेपुर के सभी केंद्रों को क्रिटिकल घोषित किया गया। वहीं, नक्सल प्रभावित बूथों पर अधिक अर्द्धसैनिक बल व पुलिस जवान की तैनाती की गई है। शनिवार को 5 लाख 76 हजार 527 मतदाता दो विधानसभा क्षेत्र के 37 प्रत्याशियों के भाग्य का फैसला करेंगे।

इन प्रमाण पत्रों से कर सकते हैं मतदान
मतदाता फोटो पहचान पत्र, पासपोर्ट, ड्राइविंग लाइसेंस, पेन कार्ड, केंद्र, राज्य, स्थानीय निकाय से जारी पहचान पत्र, बैंक व डाकघर की फोटो युक्त पास बुक, किसान क्रेडिट कार्ड, स्वतंत्रता सेनानी का फोटो युक्त पहचान पत्र, फोटो युक्त शस्त्र लाइसेंस, मान्यता प्राप्त शैक्षिक संस्थाओं का छात्र फोटो पहचान पत्र, फोटो युक्त किसान बही, फोटो युक्त शारीरिक विकलांगता प्रमाण पत्र से मतदाता वोट डाल सकते हैं।
माइक्रो प्रेक्षक की भी प्रतिनियुक्ति
मतदान को शांतिपूर्ण व निष्पक्ष ढंग से कराने व क्रिटिकल मतदान क्षेत्रों में मतदान कार्य का पर्यवेक्षण एवं निगरानी रखने के लिए माइक्रो प्रेक्षकों की प्रतिनियुक्त की गई है। माइक्रो प्रेक्षकों को जानकारी देते हुए सामान्य प्रेक्षक ने कहा सभी माइक्रो प्रेक्षकों द्वारा मतदान प्रक्रिया का निरीक्षण किया जाएगा। आयोग के सूचना के अनुसार मतदान प्रक्रिया सुनिश्चित करायेगें। मतदान के बाद 39 प्वाइंट में रिपोर्ट देंगे। कहा जीपीएस लगे वाहनों से ईवीएम पहुंचाया जाना है। यह भी दिखना है कि अंगुली में स्याही सही ढंग से लगाया जा रहा है। यह किसी भी स्थिति में पीठासीन पदाधिकारी व मतदान पदाधिकारी का कार्य नहीं करेंगे।

