चुनाव:राजापाकर क्षेत्र के शेखपुरा में तीन घंटे विलंब से मतदान शुरू होने पर मतदाताओं ने काटा बवाल

राजापाकर4 घंटे पहले
  • राजापाकर समेत छह विधानसभा क्षेत्रों में मतदान शांतिपूर्ण संपन्न, मतदाताओं ने बढ़-चढ़कर लिया हिस्सा

सिटी रिपोर्टर | राजापाकर
प्रखंड की बाकरपुर पंचायत के शेखपुरा गांव स्थित प्राथमिक विद्यालय मतदान केन्द्र संख्या 106 के मतदाताओं ने इवीएम में गड़बड़ी को लेकर 11 बजे तक मतदान नहीं किया। मतदान रद्द करने के लिए हंगामा किया। किंतु जब प्रशासन ने रद्द करने से मना कर दिया तो स्थानीय मतदाताओं की सहमति और प्रशासन द्वारा समझाए बुझाने के बाद मतदाता 11.30 बजे से मतदान करने को तैयार हो गए। इसके पहले महुआ के डीएसपी व थानाध्यक्ष ने मतदाताओं को समझाने का अथक प्रयास किया था। वहीं गठबंधन की कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी प्रतिमा कुमारी ने प्रशासन पर आरोप लगाया था कि मुझे हराने के लिए ऐसी गड़बड़ी की गई है। बहरहाल मतदाताओं ने अपने मताधिकार का प्रयोग किया।
कोई अप्रिय घटना की सूचना नहीं है
प्रखंड क्षेत्र के विभिन्न भागों में मतदान शांतिपूर्ण संपन्न हुआ। कहीं से भी कोई अप्रिय घटना की सूचना नहीं है। लोग शांतिपूर्ण मतदान करते देखे गए। मतदान केंद्रों पर सुरक्षा बलों की भारी बंदोबस्ती देखी गई।

जंदाहा में शांतिपूर्ण माहौल में 55 फीसदी हुआ मतदान

जंदाहा | महनार विधानसभा क्षेत्र के जंदाहा में मंगलवार को 219 मतदान केंद्रों पर प्रशासन की चाक-चौबंद व्यवस्था के बीच में शांतिपूर्ण तरीके से लगभग 55% मतदाताओं ने अपने मताधिकार का प्रयोग किया। मतदान को लेकर निर्धारित अवधि सुबह 7:00 बजे से सभी मतदान केंद्रों पर मतदाताओं की कतार लगी। निर्धारित अवधि में मतदान कर्मियों द्वारा मतदान की प्रक्रिया प्रारंभ की गई। इस दौरान कहीं से ईवीएम में किसी प्रकार की कोई शिकायत नहीं मिली है। दिन के 2:00 बजे के बाद मतदान केंद्रों पर महिला मतदाता पहुंची।

शाम लगभग 4:30 बजे एसपी वैशाली मनीष अपने काफिले के साथ जंदाहा प्रखंड के नक्सल प्रभावित पंचायत डीह बुचौली एवं महिसौर पहुंचे व क्षेत्र का जायजा लिया। वहीं, प्रखंड विकास पदाधिकारी रंजीत कुमार जंदाहा अंचल पुलिस निरीक्षक एसएन सुमन जंदाहा थाना अध्यक्ष पुलिस निरीक्षक अजय कुमार आदि पुलिस पदाधिकारी पुलिस बल के साथ विभिन्न मतदान केंद्रों का जायजा लेते क्षेत्र में सघन दौरा में लगे रहे। इस मतदान में महनार विधानसभा क्षेत्र से चुनावी दंगल में कूदे विभिन्न दलीय एवं निर्दलीय 13 प्रत्याशियों की किस्मत ईवीएम में बंद हो गई है।

सुबह 6 बजे से ही बूथों पर दिखने लगी मतदाताओं की लंबी कतार

सुबह 6 बजे से ही विभिन्न बूथों पर मतदाताओं महिला पुरुषों की लंबी कतार देखी गई। असामाजिकतत्वों की एक नहीं चली। डीएसपी महुआ एवं थाना अध्यक्ष नौशाद आलम अपने सुरक्षा बलों के साथ थाना क्षेत्र के विभिन्न बूथों पर निरीक्षण करते देखे गए। राजकीय मध्य विद्यालय भाथा दासी बूथ नंबर 54 पर मतदाताओं का थर्मल स्क्रीनिंग टेस्ट किया गया। बूथ नंबर 75 क राजकीय मध्य विद्यालय पचई पर आशा कार्यकर्ताओं द्वारा ग्लब्स मास्क एवं कचरा बॉक्स उपलब्ध नहीं कराने की शिकायत की।

बूथ नंबर 82 मध्य विद्यालय फरीदपुर पर सुरक्षा बलों की भारी तैनाती देखी गई थी। राजकीय मध्य विद्यालय राजापाकर के बूथ नंबर 53 को आदर्श बूथ बनाया गया था। जहां अच्छी सजावट बूथों की की गई थी। बूथ नंबर 52 पर वार्ड नंबर 13 निवासी सनीचर राम उम्र 85 वर्ष को उनके पुत्र द्वारा वोट देने के लिए बूथ पर लाया गया। बूथ नंबर 76 पर स्वास्थ्यकर्मी आशा कार्यकर्ताओं ने थर्मल स्क्रीनिंग मशीन नहीं उपलब्ध कराने की शिकायत की। प्रखंड विकास पदाधिकारी सह निर्वाचन पदाधिकारी ने बताया कि प्रखंड क्षेत्र के विभिन्न बूथों से 5 बजे तक 52% वोटिंग हुई।

