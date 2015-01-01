पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

पढ़े-लिखे विधायक:पटना जिले में 3 पीएचडी, 4 स्नातक और 4 इंटर पास को वोटरों ने जिताया

पटना6 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • सबसे कम उम्र के माले के संदीप, सबसे उम्रदराज भाजपा के अरुण

(माे. सिकन्दर) पटना की 14 विधानसभा सीटाें पर सीधा मुकाबला रहा। बाढ़ से निर्दलीय उम्मीदवार लल्लू मुखिया काे छाेड़कर किसी भी क्षेत्र का तीसरा उम्मीदवार जमानत नहीं बचा पाया। बिक्रम से भाजपा के अतुल कुमार, बांकीपुर से द प्लुरल्स पार्टी की प्रमुख पुष्पम प्रिया और पालीगंज से लाेजपा की प्रत्याशी पूर्व विधायक डाॅ. उषा विधार्थी की भी जमानत जब्त हाे गई।

बिक्रम से अनिल कुमार दूसरे नंबर पर रहे। वहीं भाजपा से बागी हाेकर लाेजपा से पालीगंज से चुनाव लड़ने पर उन्हें पार्टी से निष्कासित भी कर दिया था। 2015 और 2010 के विधानसभा चुनाव में भी पटना के इन 14 विधानसभा में जीतने और हारने वाले काे छाेड़कर सभी उम्मीदवाराें की जमानत जब्त हाे गई थी। पटना के 14 विधानसभा क्षेत्रों में कुल 254 उम्मीदवार किस्मत आजमा रहे थे जिनमें 225 की जमानत जब्त हाे गई।

अनंत सिंह पांचवीं बार जीते

पटना जिले के वोटरों ने साक्षर से लेकर पीएचडी प्रत्याशी तक काे विधानसभा पहुंचाया। पीएचडी डाॅ. रामानंद यादव, संदीप साैरव व संजीव चाैरसिया, एलएलबी अरुण कुमार सिन्हा, स्नातक नंदकिशाेर यादव, ज्ञानेंद्र कुमार सिंह, भाई वीरेंद्र व गाेपाल रविदास, इंटर पास नितिन नवीन, रीतलाल राय, सिद्धार्थ व अनिरुद्ध और साक्षर अनंत सिंह विधायक चुने गए। साक्षर अनंत सिंह मोकामा से लगातार पांचवीं बार राजद से विधायक बने। इससे पहले तीनबार जदयू और 2015 में निर्दलीय जीते थे।

2015 और 2020 में अनंत जेल में रहकर चुनाव जीते। इंटर पास राजद के दूसरे दबंग प्रत्याशी रीतलाल राय दानापुर से चुनाव जीत गए। इससे पहले रीतलाल बेउर जेल में रहते स्थानीय निकाय से एमएलसी बने थे। पटना जिले से जिन 14 प्रत्याशियाें ने जीत दर्ज की उनकी उम्र 33 से 69 साल के बीच है। सबसे कम उम्र के संदीप साैरभ और सबसे उम्रदराज कुम्हरार के अरुण कुमार सिन्हा हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकोलिंस डिक्शनरी ने लॉकडाउन को वर्ड ऑफ 2020 चुना; ब्राजील ने चीनी वैक्सीन का ट्रायल रोका - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें