पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

चुनाव:सहदेई बुजुर्ग में शांतिपूर्ण तरीके से हुआ मतदान

सहदेई बुजुर्ग4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

बिहार विधानसभा चुनाव को लेकर राजापाकर सुरक्षित विधानसभा क्षेत्र के अंतर्गत सहदेई बुजुर्ग प्रखंड में चुनाव के दौरान कहीं से किसी अप्रिय घटना की कोई सूचना नहीं है। विधानसभा चुनाव को लेकर प्रखंड के 134 मतदान केंद्र जिनमें 41 सहायक एवं 93 मूल मतदान केंद्र पर प्रतिशत मतदाताओं ने अपने मताधिकार का उपयोग कर उम्मीदवारों का भाग्य ईवीएम में बंद कर दिया। 10 तारीख को प्रत्याशियों के भाग्य का फैसला आएगा। प्रशासनिक तैयारी अच्छी दिखी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंजंग के 37 दिन हो गए हैं, लोग सीमा पर लड़ रहे हैं या वहां से बुलावा आने का इंतजार - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- कोई महत्वपूर्ण शुभ समाचार मिलने से परिवार में खुशी भरा माहौल रहेगा। आपकी मेहनत व परिश्रम से कई महत्वपूर्ण कार्य भी संपन्न होगा। आपकी योग्यता व क्षमता पर परिवार के सदस्य गर्व महसूस करेंगे। ने...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें