उत्साह में कमी:बूथों पर वाेटरों का दिनभर हाेता रहा इंतजार, कहीं नहीं लगानी पड़ी लाइन

पटना32 मिनट पहले
  • कुछ को कोरोना का डर तो किसी को सिस्टम से रही नाराजगी

कुम्हरार विधानसभा क्षेत्र में सुबह से शाम तक बूथों पर सन्नाटा छाया रहा। रवींद्र बालिका स्कूल बूथ पर 11 बजे ही वोटरों के लिए बनाया गया गोल घेरा खाली हो चुका था। लंबी लाइन लगाने की नौबत नहीं आई। यहां वोट देने पहुंचे बुजुर्ग रजनधारी सिंह ने कहा- इलेक्शन के कारण ही बेंगलुरु से आए हैं। कोरोना के दौरान अपने बेटे के पास था। पति-पत्नी यहां आए और अपने मताधिकार का प्रयोग किया।

उन्होंने कहा कि इस बार वोटर कम ही घर से निकल रहे हैं। कुछ कोरोना के डर से, तो कुछ की नाराजगी सिस्टम से है। हर बार 12 बजे तक तो इस बूथ पर वोटरों की लंबी लाइन लगती थी। दोपहर में थोड़ा सन्नाटा होता था, फिर शाम में लाइन लंबी हो जाती थी।

पेशे से डॉक्टर अमृतांश ने राजेंद्रनगर रोड नंबर 5 के स्कूल में बने बूथ पर वाेट डाला। कहा-अपना मत उसे ही दिया है, जिसने अभी तक विकास किया है। कंकड़बाग के एक बूथ पर डॉ. महेश लाल ने कहा-पिछले साल की पीड़ा याद है। उस त्रासदी में एक नेता ने अच्छा काम किया था, लेकिन उसकी पार्टी के उम्मीदवार का नाम और चुनाव चिह्न याद नहीं है।

दो माह के बच्चे को लेकर वोट देने पहुंची सुनीता

फुलवारी में कोरोना के भय के बावजूद मतदाताओं के उत्साह में कोई कमी नहीं दिखी। पुनपुन प्रखंड के सुदूर इलाके में पुनपुन नदी तट पर बसे लखनपार गांव और सब्बलपुर उत्क्रमित मध्य विद्यालय के बूथ पर मतदाताओं की लंबी कतार थी। सब्बलपुर बूथ के बाहर लाठी टेकते वोट देकर निकल रहे 75 वर्षीय बुजुर्ग सहदेव राय और अमीर राय कहने लगे-बऊआ हमनी त वोट दे देली, अब आगे जीते ओला नेता के भाग जाने…।

पुनपुन में सशक्त मतदाता बूथ पर दोपहर में पति व सास के साथ अपने दो माह के बेटे को लेकर वोट देने पहुंची पकड़ी गांव की संगीता ने कहा-लोकतंत्र के इस महापर्व में सभी को भाग लेना चाहिए। सास नहीं आ रही थीं, जिद कर के उन्हें भी ले आई हूं।

