शर्मनाक:कौन ज्यादा खतरनाक, जिसने यह अपराध किया या जिसने इसे छुपाया

पटना/बिहारएक घंटा पहले
  • हाजीपुर में जलाई गई लड़की की मौत पर राहुल व तेजस्वी ने पूछा

हाजीपुर में जलाई गई लड़की की मौत ने तुल पकड़ लिया है। कांग्रेस नेता राहुल गांधी व राजद नेता तेजस्वी यादव ने इस वारदात के हवाले राज्य सरकार पर जोरदार हमला बोला। अभिनेत्री कंगना रनौत ने मृतका के लिए सोशल मीडिया पर ‘न्याय दो’ की मांग की, अभियान चलाया।

राहुल गांधी ने पूछा- किसका अपराध ज्यादा खतरनाक है, जिसने यह अमानवीय कारनामा किया या जिसने इसे छुपाया? उनके अनुसार, इस मामले को जानबूझकर छुपाया गया, ताकि चुनाव में नुकसान न हो। तेजस्वी ने पूछा-एलईडी की रोशनी में दिल्ली से बिहार आकर घोर अराजकता खोजने वाले अब कहां है? वे इस घटना पर क्यों चुप हैं? जनता उनसे यह सब जानने का पूरा हक रखती है।

इधर, कंगना ने सोशल मीडिया पर लिखा- हमारी बेटियां सुरक्षित नहीं हैं। उदारवादियों से मेरा अनुरोध है कि पीड़ितों या अपराधियों को अपने धर्मनिरपेक्ष लेंस के माध्यम से न देखें; कम से कम इस लाइन पर उन्हें विभाजित न करें। …चलो लड़ाई करते हैं। …न्याय दो।

क्या है मामला - हाजीपुर में छेड़खानी का विरोध करने पर दबंगों ने एक लड़की को जिंदा जला दिया। उसे अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया। 15 दिन बाद उसने दम तोड़ दिया। पुलिस के मुताबिक आरोपी चंदन राय पकड़ा गया है। एक अन्य आरोपी विनय राय और उसके बेटे सतीश राय को पकड़ा जाना है। लड़की के बयान का वीडियो, सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हुआ था।

