पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

घटना:पत्नी गयी थी मायके, घर से युवक का शव बरामद

हाजीपुर2 दिन पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • रविवार को फोन नहीं उठाने पर लालगंज से पत्नी पहुंची थी घर

सदर थाना क्षेत्र के अस्तीपुर में रविवार को घर में बंद एक व्यक्ति का शव बरामद की गई है। मृतक गांव निवासी शंकर साह के 30 वर्षीय पुत्र विनय कुमार है। इस संबंध में मृतक की पत्नी सीमा देवी ने बताया कि छठ पूजा को लेकर मायके लालगंज गई थी।

रविवार को सुबह मे लगातार फोन करने वाद भी बात नही होने से वापस घर लौटी तो देखा कि घर अंदर से बंद है। जिसकी जानकारी आस पास को लोगों को दी और लोगों की सहयोग से घर का दरवाजा तोड़कर अंदर प्रवेश किया तो देखा कि बेड पर सोए अवस्था में पड़े हुए हैं। जिसकी जानकारी स्थानीय लोगों सदर थाना को दिया। वही सूचना पाकर पहुंची सदर पुलिस ने मामले की जांच कर पत्नी के ब्यान के आधार पर प्राथमिकी दर्ज करने की कार्रवाई किया है। वही स्थानीय लोगों ने बताया कि साल पूर्व से विनय घर में पत्नी और बच्चों के साथ रहता था।

विनय के पिता, मां और भाई एक मुकदमें में नाम होने से वह घर छोड़कर अलग रह रहें है। मृतक के छोटे छोटे एक पुत्र व एक पुत्री है। इस संबंध में सदर थानाध्यक्ष ने बताया कि मृतक के पत्नी से पूछताछ के शव का पोस्मार्टम कराकर परिजनों को सौप दिया गया है।

महुआ में नदी से अज्ञात व्यक्ति का शव मिला
महुआ। महुआ नगर पंचायत के धोबी घाट के पास बाया नदी से एक 45 वर्षीय युवक का शव पुलिस ने बरामद की है। शव की अभी तक पहचान नहीं हो पाई है। मिली जानकारी के अनुसार महुआ नगर पंचायत के धोबी घाट के निकट रविवार की सुबह एक शव को नदी के किनारे लोगों ने तैरता हुआ देखा तो तुरंत इसकी सूचना महुआ पुलिस को दी। सूचना मिलते ही महुआ पुलिस घटनास्थल पर पहुंच कर शव को अपने कब्जे में लेकर महुआ थाने ले आई। जबकि अब तक पहचान नहीं हो पाई है। इस संबंध में महुआ थाना अध्यक्ष कृष्ण नदन झा ने बताया कि शव की पहचान अभी तक नहीं हो पाई है। मृतक व्यक्ति का उम्र 45 वर्ष के आसपास बताई जा रही है। पुलिस ने लाश को पोस्टमार्टम के लिए हाजीपुर भेज दिया है।
बताया जाता है कि 2 दिन पहले एक व्यक्ति अचानक पुल के पास आया और पुल से छलांग लगा दी थी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंआधे हो गए होटलों के रेट, दिवाली की छुटि्टयों में फुल रहे 25 हजार से ज्यादा रूम्स - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- परिस्थिति तथा समय में तालमेल बिठाकर कार्य करने में सक्षम रहेंगे। माता-पिता तथा बुजुर्गों के प्रति मन में सेवा भाव बना रहेगा। विद्यार्थी तथा युवा अपने अध्ययन तथा कैरियर के प्रति पूरी तरह फोकस ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें