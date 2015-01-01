पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मुकेश सहनी की प्रेस काॅन्फ्रेंस, बोले-:चुनावी घोषणाओं को पूरा करेंगे

पटनाएक घंटा पहले
वीआईपी के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष व पशु एवं मत्स्य संसाधन मंत्री मुकेश सहनी ने कहा कि एनडीए सरकार चुनाव में किए गए अपनी घोषणाओं को पूरा करने के लिए काम करेगी। यह सरकार मुख्यमंत्री नीतीश कुमार की अगुआई में गरीब, युवा, किसान और महिलाओं के लिए विशेष रणनीति बनाकर काम करेगी।

वह मंत्री पद की शपथ लेने के बाद मंगलवार को पहली बार होटल मौर्या में प्रेस काॅन्फ्रेंस को संबोधित कर रहे थे। उन्होंने जीत के लिए बिहार की जनता को धन्यवाद दिया। कहा- मैंने हमेश गरीबों, पिछड़ों और वंचितों के लिए संघर्ष किया है, इसलिए आगे भी उनके लिए काम करता रहूंगा।

सहनी ने कहा कि बिहार की जनता ने प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी और मुख्यमंत्री नीतीश कुमार पर भरोसा जताया, इसलिए एनडीए सरकार उनके भरोसे पर खड़ा उतरने का प्रयास करेगी। बिहार में मजबूत सरकार बनी है। मेरी प्राथमिकता आने वाले दिनों में खासकर बिहार के युवाओं के लिए काम करने की है।

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी व मुख्यमंत्री ने जो जिम्मेदारियां दी हैं, उसका निर्वहन करूंगा। महागठबंधन के सवाल पर कहा कि अच्छा काम करने का परिणाम अच्छा होता है। बुरे काम का नतीजा बुरा होता है। मौके पर राष्ट्रीय उपाध्यक्ष राजीव मिश्रा, उमेश सहनी, शिवबचन सिंह निषाद, अशोक चैहान, आनंद मधुकर यादव, विकास सिंह, विकास बॉक्सर, गौतम बिंद और अर्जुन सहनी भी मौजूद थे।

