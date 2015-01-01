पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अब काम की बारी:जनता की उम्मीदों पर खरा उतरेंगे

हाजीपुर4 घंटे पहले
  • जिले के नवनिर्वाचित विधायकों ने जनता के प्रति साझा किए विचार, कहा-
  • जनप्रतिनिधियों ने कहा- लोगों की सेवा ही हमारा मकसद, अपने क्षेत्र का करेंगे विकास

अपेक्षाओं पर खरा उतरने का हर संभव करेंगे प्रयास : अवधेश
हाजीपुर | बिहार विधानसभा चुनाव में हाजीपुर से लगातार तीसरी बार जीत दर्ज करने वाले निवर्तमान विधायक अवधेश सिंह बाबा पातालेश्वरनाथ मंदिर में पूजा अर्चना कर भोले बाबा से आशीर्वाद लिया। वर्ष 2014 में नित्यानंद राय के लोकसभा पहुंचने पर हाजीपुर विधानसभा क्षेत्र से उपचुनाव के लिए बीजेपी ने अवधेश सिंह को टिकट थमाया और उन्होंने जीत हासिल की। अपनी जीत को बरकरार रखते हुए 2015 और 2020 में जीत का सिलसिला जारी रखते हुए सफल साबित हुए। हाजीपुर विधायक अवधेश सिंह ने बताया कि जनता की अपेक्षाओं पर खरा उतरने के लिए हर सम्भव प्रयास करूंगा। इस बार सबसे पहली प्राथमिकता होगी हर प्रस्थिति में सीवरेज प्लांट को चालू करना, शहर को जलजमाव से मुक्ति, पाइपलाइन से क्षतिग्रस्त हुए सड़क को दुरुस्त करना एवं विधानसभा क्षेत्र के सभी क्षतिग्रस्त सड़क निर्माण कराया जाएगा। इसके लिए कई सड़कों का मरम्मति का कार्य शुरू भी हो गया है।

वैशालीवासियों ने अपना फर्ज निभाया, अब मेरी बारी : सिद्धार्थ
पटेढ़ी बेलसर | वैशाली विधान सभा से जीत दर्ज करने बाले जदयू विधायक सिद्धार्थ पटेल ने कहा कि यहां की जनता ने वोट के रूप में आशीर्वाद देकर अपना फर्ज निभा दिया अब उनकी अपेक्षाओं पर खड़े उतरकर खुद को साबित करने की उनकी बारी है। चाचा वृशिण पटेल बिहार की राजनीति के एक चर्चित चेहरा हैं। बचपन से उनके साथ लोगो के बीच रहने बाले सिद्धार्थ पटेल पूर्ण रूप से 1996 से राजनीति में आये। 1993 में पटना विश्वविद्यालय से स्नातक करने के बाद अपने चाचा व पूर्व मंत्री वृशीण पटेल के साथ रहकर राजनीति शुरू की।

प्रयास के बाद भी 2015 में टिकट नहीं मिली। पूरे संयम के साथ जदयू के वफादार कार्यकर्ता बन सेवा करते रहे। आखिरकार नेतृत्व ने उनपर भरोसा किया। यहां के लोगों ने जीत सुनिश्चित कर पार्टी के भरोसे को मजबूत कर दिया। विधायक बनने के बाद किन कामों को प्राथमिकता के सवाल पर सिद्धार्थ ने कहा कि वैशाली विधानसभा की जटिल भौगोलिक स्थिति है। वैशाली, बेलसर, गोरौल और महुआ से सटे कन्हौली क्षेत्र में आते हैं। क्षेत्र की जरूरतों का आकलन कर जन आकांक्षाओं की पूर्ति की दिशा में अपने स्तर से प्रयास करेंगे।

लालगंज को अनुमंडल बनाना पहली प्राथमिकता : संजय सिंह
लालगंज | लालगंज विधानसभा क्षेत्र में पहली बार कमल खिलाने वाले नव निर्वाचित विधायक संजय सिंह ने अपनी जीत का श्रेय लालगंज की जनता और राज्य एवं केंद्र सरकार द्वारा चलायी जा रही कल्याणकारी योजनाओं को दिया। नव निर्वाचित विधायक संजय ने कहा कि लालगंज के वे प्रतिनिधि नहीं बल्कि बेटा हैं। उन्होंने कहा कि मुगल और अंग्रेजों के काल में भी लालगंज नगर था। अब यह नगर पंचायत ही है। नगर पंचायत को नगर परिषद का दर्जा दिला अनुमंडल बनाना उनकी प्राथमिकता होगी। इसके लिए वे भरसक प्रयास करेंगे। विधायक ने कहा कि विधानसभा क्षेत्र में किसानों के लिए नीलगाय एक बड़ी समस्या है। किसानों को हर साल इसको लेकर भारी क्षति उठानी पड़ती है। जिसके निदान के लिए ठोस रणनीति बनाई जाएगी। वहीं काष्ठ उद्योग जैसे कुटीर एवं लघु उद्योगों को आगे बढा कर मध्यम वर्गीय परिवार को मजबूती प्रदान करने की दिशा में वे अपने स्तर से हर सम्भव प्रयास करेंगे।

जनसेवा ही उद्देश्य : वीणा सिंह
महनार से पहली बार राजद के टिकट पर चुनाव जीतीं वीणा सिंह ने कहा जनसेवा की भावना से ही उन्होंने राजनीति में कदम रखा है। उन्होंने कहा उनके पति रामा किशोर सिंह उर्फ रामा सिंह लंबे अर्से से राजनीति में हैं। महनार का वे प्रतिनिधित्व कर चुके हैं। परिवार में राजनीतिक माहौल होने के बावजूद वे निकट होकर भी दूरी बनाए रखी थी। वे शिक्षा के क्षेत्र में मशगूल रहीं। लोगों की सेवा की ज्यादा से ज्यादा मौके मिले इसलिए खुद की इच्छा, लोगों के आग्रह पर राजनीति में आईं। उन्होंने कहा कि वे महनार विधानसभा क्षेत्र की जनता की आभारी हैं कि उन्होंने उनपर भरोसा किया और अपना आशीर्वाद दिया। वे उनके भरोसे को टूटने नहीं देंगी। नव निर्वाचित विधायक वीणा सिंह ने कहा कि महनार का विकास मेरी पहली प्राथमिकता होगी। यहां के रुकी हुई विकास की गति को तेज करना पहला लक्ष्य होगा। महनार का चंहुमुखी विकास हो इसके लिए क्षेत्रवार आवश्यक आवश्यकताओं की सूची तैयार कर प्राथमिकता तय की जाएगी।

महुआ का विकास मेरी प्राथमिकता : मुकेश
महुआ विधानसभा से राजद प्रत्याशी मुकेश कुमार रौशन के जीत के बाद राजद कार्यकर्ताओं में जश्न का माहौल है। वहीं राजद विधायक मुकेश कुमार रौशन अपने हाजीपुर आवास पर कार्यकर्ताओं से मिले हैं। दैनिक भास्कर से बात करते हुए उन्होंने कहा कि महुआ का विकास उनकी पहली प्राथमिकता है। पूर्व स्वास्थ्य मंत्री तेज प्रताप यादव के समय में महुआ में मेडिकल कॉलेज के साथ-साथ कई सड़कें बनाई गई तथा महुआ का विकास किया गया। अब उनसे बचे विकास करूंगा। महुआ में सरकारी डिग्री कॉलेज में कमी है। मेरी प्राथमिकता है की महुआ है सरकारी डिग्री कॉलेज इंजीनियरिंग कॉलेज बने। ताकि यहां के बच्चे को पढ़ने के लिए कहीं जाना नहीं पड़े। इसके अलावा स्वास्थ सेवाओं पर भी विशेष ध्यान रहेगा। महुआ में हर मोहल्ला में स्वास्थ्य सेवाओं के लिए मोहल्ला क्लीनिक खोला जाएगा। उन्होंने कहा कि मैं महुआ को जिला बनाने का भी प्रयास करूंगा। इसके अलावा महुआ के विकास के लिए रोड मैप तैयार किया जा रहा है।

