पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

छठ महापर्व:डूबते और उगते सूर्य की उपासना कर व्रतियों ने की सुख-शांति की कामना

हाजीपुर4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • कोरोना के फैलते संक्रमण को देखते हुए कई लोगों ने घरों की छत पर ही भगवान भास्कर काे दिया अर्घ्य

छठ का महाअनुष्ठान शनिवार को उदीयमान सूर्य को अर्घ्य देने के साथ ही संपन्न हो गया। इस पर्व को लेकर जिला मुख्यालय से लेकर प्रखंडों में उत्साह चरम पर दिखा। शनिवार की सुबह ही व्रती पास के गंगा घाटों पर पहुंच गई थीं। जबकि अन्य वर्षो की अपेक्षा इस वर्ष कोरोना संक्रमण को देखते हुए कई लोग अपने घर के दरवाजे एवं छतों पर बनाए गए अस्थाई पानी भरे पोखर में खड़े होकर भगवान भास्कर के प्रकट होने का इंतजार करने लगीं। जैसे ही सूर्य देव के दर्शन हुए व्रतियों व अन्य भक्तों ने उन्हें अर्घ्य दिया। इसके बाद प्रसाद का वितरण शुरू हो गया। उदीयमान सूर्य को अघ्र्य देने के साथ ही शनिवार को लोक आस्था के महापर्व का समापन हो गया। इस दौरान श्रद्धालुओं ने भगवान भास्कर से सुख व समृद्धि की कामना की।
36 घंटे तक निर्जला रहकर भगवान भास्कर
36 घंटे तक निर्जला पर रहकर व्रतियों ने भगवान भास्कर की पूजा-अर्चना की। इसके बाद व्रतियों ने पारण किया। इसके पूर्व शुक्रवार को व्रती समेत श्रद्धालुओं ने अस्ताचलगामी सूर्य को नमन किया।सुबह और शाम शहर के कौनहारा घाट, सीढ़ी घाट, कौशल्याघाट, पुल घाट, चित्रगुप्त घाट, क्लब घाट, बुद्धन दास घाट, क्लेक्टररियत घाट, बालदास घाट सहित ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों के पोखर और तालाबों पर जुटे और भगवान भास्कर को अघ्र्य दिया। घाटों पर श्रद्धालु सूप व दौरा में फल-फूल, ठेकुए, मिठाई, ईख, कसार सजाकर पहुंचे। इन्हें छठी मइया को अर्पित किया गया। शनिवार की सुबह महापर्व की समाप्ति पर श्रद्धालुओं ने व्रतियों का चरण स्पर्श कर उनका आशीर्वाद प्राप्त किया और प्रसाद ग्रहण किया। महापर्व को लेकर दो दिनों तक गंगा घाट के विभिन्न तटों का विहंगम नजारा हर किसी को अपनी और आकर्षित कर रहा था।

छठ गीतों से गूंजते रहे घाट, श्रद्धाल़ुओं और व्रतियों की सुरक्षा को लेकर भी किया गया था पुख्ता इंतजाम

घाट पर मुस्तैद रहे केंद्रीय गृह राज्य मंत्री

चार दिवसीय छठ पूजा को लेकर चारो ओर उत्साह का वातावरण था। शहर के कौशल्या घाट स्थित पर्ण कुटीर पर केंद्रीय गृह राज्य मंत्री नित्यानंद राय अपने पूरे लाव- लश्कर के साथ छठ वर्तियो के रेड कार्पेट बिछा कर स्वागत कर रहे थे। घाट किनारे बने कुटिया में पूरे भक्ति भाव से साधारण वेस में बैठे मंत्री को अपने बीच देख लोगो के बीच कौतूहल का विषय रहा। हर कोई मंत्री नित्यानंद राय के भक्ति भाव को देखकर नतमस्तक हो रहे थे। मंत्री ने लोगांें को छठ पूजा की शुभकामनाएं दीं।

घाट पर गाड़ी ले जाने की नहीं थी इजाजत
प्रशासन ने कुछ घाटों को खतरनाक घोषित कर रखा था। ऐसे में श्रद्धालुओं को घाट पर गाड़ी ले जाने की इजाजत नहीं दी गई। कई घाटों पर श्रद्धालुओं को पैदल ही चलना पड़ा। गाड़ियों की पार्किंग की भी समस्या थी। गंडक पूल रोड में जाम की परेशानियां भी श्रद्धालुओं को झेलनी पड़ी। हालांकि यहां यह इंटर स्कूल कैंपस में गाड़ी लगाने की व्यवस्था थी। सबसे ज्यादा परेशानी अर्थ समर्पित कर लौटते हुए श्रद्धालुओं को हुई हालांकि जिला प्रशासन इस दौरान सजग था।

घाटों पर रोशनी की थी मुकम्मल व्यवस्था
जिला प्रशासन, नगर परिषद, समाजसेवियों एवं विभिन्न संगठनों के माध्यम से गंगा घाट से लेकर विभिन्न मार्गों पर रोशनी की मुकम्मल व्यवस्था की गई थी। जगह-जगह तोरण द्वार लगाए गए थे। शहर के स्टेशन रोड, नखास चौक, कौनहारा घाट रोड, सीढ़ी घाट रोड एवं घाट किनते संस्थाओं द्वारा भगवान भास्कर की भव्य प्रतिमा स्थापित किया गया था।

दंडवत कर गंगा नदी के घाटों पर पहुंचे व्रती

शुक्रवार और शनिवार को नगर परिषद कर्मी एवं विभिन्न सामाजिक संगठन के सदस्यों ने अपने-अपने घरों से निकलकर खुद सड़कों की सफाई कर पानी से धोने में लगे थे, ताकि व्रतियों व श्रद्धालुओं को घाट किनारे जाने में कोई परेशानी न हो। मन्नते पूरी होने पर बैंड बाजे के साथ व्रती दंडवत गंगा घाट पहुंच रही थीं, रास्ते में श्रद्धालु उनके चरण स्पर्श कर आशीर्वाद लेने में लगे थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंसत्तू को देश-विदेश में पहचान दिलाने के लिए नौकरी छोड़ स्टार्टअप शुरू किया, सालाना टर्नओवर 10 लाख रु. - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय आर्थिक लाभ संबंधी अच्छी संभावनाएं बन रही हैं। इसलिए अपने कार्यों के प्रति पूर्ण रुप से ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। पारिवारिक तथा व्यवसायिक गतिविधियां में संतुलन भी बनाकर रखने में आप कामयाब रह...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें