  Hindi News
  Local
  Bihar
  Patna
  • Yechury Said If There Is A Scatter In The NDA, The Grand Alliance Is United, Victory Is Assured; PM Insulting Bihar

वामदलों का दावा:येचुरी बोले- राजग में बिखराव तो महागठबंधन एकजुट, जीत पक्की; बिहार का अपमान कर रहे पीएम

पटना2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
माकपा महासचिव सीताराम येचुरी ने कहा कि एनडीए में बिखराव है, जबकि महागठबंधन एकजुट है।

वामदलों ने दावा किया कि बिहार में महागठबंधन की सरकार बनेगी। माकपा महासचिव सीताराम येचुरी ने कहा कि एनडीए में बिखराव है, जबकि महागठबंधन एकजुट है। राज्य से एनडीए सरकार का जाना और महागठबंधन की सरकार बनना तय है। गुरुवार को प्रेस कांफ्रेंस में उन्होंने कहा कि पीएम जंगलराज बोल कर बिहार का अपमान कर रहे हैं।

एनडीए ने हर साल 2 करोड़ युवाओं को रोजगार देने का वादा किया था, लेकिन 15 करोड़ लोगों के रोजगार छिन गए। उन्होंने कहा कि 2015 के चुनाव में भी राज्य की जनता ने भाजपा और एनडीए के खिलाफ जनादेश दिया था, लेकिन जनादेश का अपमान हुआ था।

प्रथम चरण के चुनाव से साफ है कि लोग सरकार बदलने के लिए मतदान कर रहे हैं। भाकपा के महासचिव डॉ. डी राजा ने कहा कि लॉकडॉउन के दौरान प्रवासी मजदूरों को सरकार ने छोड़ दिया। वामदल एनडीए को सत्ता से हटाने के लिए महागठबंधन में शामिल हुए।

