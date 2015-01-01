पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मोकामा:जल लाने गए युवक की गंगा में डूबने से मौत, प्रशासन पर लापरवाही का आरोप लगा किया हंगामा

पटना42 मिनट पहले
खरना के प्रसाद के लिए जल लाने गए 21 वर्षीय रवि साव की गंगा नदी में डूबकर मौत हो गई। यह घटना मरांची थाना अंतर्गत राजेश नगर में घटी। मृतक राजेश नगर के ही गोपाल साह का पुत्र था। घटना के बाद उग्र लोगों ने जमकर हंगामा किया, जिसको लेकर तकरीबन एक घंटे तक एनएच 80 पर यातायात बाधित हो गया। उग्र लोग प्रशासन पर लापरवाही का आरोप लगा रहे थे।

उनका कहना था कि गंगा घाट की सुरक्षा के लिए कोई कदम उठाया नहीं गया, जिसको लेकर गांव के युवक की जान गई है। गंगा के जल स्तर में आई कमी के चलते रवि को गहराई का पता नहीं चल सका। हालांकि स्थानीय पुलिस ने समझा बुझाकर मामले को शांत करा दिया। वहीं शव को जब्त कर पोस्टमार्टम के लिए भेज दिया गया।
घटनास्थल पर देर से पुलिसकर्मियों के पहुंचने पर उग्र हुए लोग: घटनास्थल पर पुलिसकर्मियों के देर से पहुंचने पर लोग उग्र हो गए। रवि अपने दोस्तों के साथ गंगा घाट गया था। जल भरी के दौरान अचानक वह गहरे पानी में जाकर डूबने लगा। मौके पर मौजूद लोगों ने उसे बचाने का प्रयास किया। लेकिन, रवि को बचाया नहीं जा सका।

ग्रामीणों ने घटना की सूचना पुलिस को दी। लेकिन, काफी देर तक पुलिस घाट पर नहीं पहुंची। इस बीच ग्रामीणों ने नाविकों की मदद से शव को बाहर निकाल लिया। वहीं शव को एनएच 80 पर ले जाकर रख दिया। तब जाकर वहां पुलिस पहुंची। हालांकि जन प्रतिनिधियों से पुलिस ने बात कर जाम को थोड़ी ही देर में हटवा दिया।
परिजनों के बीच मचा कोहराम
छठ की खुशियों के बीच हृदयविदारक घटना से परिजनों के बीच कोहराम मच गया। जैसे ही घटना की सूचना मिली परिवार के सभी सदस्य दौड़ते-भागते गंगा तट पहुंचे। महापर्व के दौरान हुई इस घटना से पूरे गांव में मातमी सन्नाटा पसर गया। ग्रामीणों ने बताया कि मृत युवक दो भाइयों में बड़ा था, जिसको लेकर उसपर परिवार की भी जिम्मेवारी थी।

उसकी मां छठ का व्रत कर रही थी, जिसको लेकर रवि काफी उत्साहित था। वह जल भरी करने यह कहकर गया कि जल्द ही वापस लौटकर पूजन सामग्री की खरीदारी करने बाजार जाएगा। पर उसे क्या मालूम कि वह नहीं लाैट सकेगा।

