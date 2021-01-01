पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

दुर्घटना:नूरसराय में बाइक सवार की मौत के बाद फोरलेन पर लाश रखकर घंटों किया हंगामा

नूरसराय3 घंटे पहले
  • ट्रैक्टर से कुचलकर घटना, दूसरा जख्मी, परिवार में कोहराम

नूरसराय थाना अंतर्गत बिहटा-सरमेरा फोरलेन पर मुजफ्फरपुर गांव के समीप मंगलवार को ट्रैक्टर से कुचलकर बाइक सवार युवक की मौत हो गई। जबकि, दूसरा सवार घटना में जख्मी हो गया। मृतक चंडी थाना क्षेत्र के नैली गांव निवासी विंदेश्वर साव का 22 वर्षीय पुत्र निरंजन कुमार है। जख्मी मोहन कुमार को इलाज के लिए अस्पताल लाया गया। घटना के बाद नाबालिग चालक, ट्रैक्टर समेत भाग निकला। मौत से गुस्साए ग्रामीणों ने बीच सड़क पर शव रखकर फोरलेन जाम कर दिया। आक्रोशित लोग मुआवजा की मांग करते हुए लाठी लेकर दूसरे रास्ते से आने-जाने वाली छोटी वाहनों को भी रोक रहे थे। जाम में कई इंटर परीक्षार्थी भी फंस गए। हालांकि, कुछ देर बाद परीक्षार्थी दूसरे मार्ग से निकले। हंगामा की सूचना पाकर पुलिस दलबल के साथ आ गई। भीड़ शव को कब्जे में लेने का विरोध करते हुए चंडी बीडीओ-सीओ काे मौके पर बुलाने की मांग कर रहे थे। करीब ढाई घंटे बाद बुद्धिजीवियों की पहल पर हंगामा शांत हुआ। तब पुलिस शव को कब्जे में कर पोस्टमार्टम के लिए सदर अस्पताल ले गई। परिजनों ने बताया कि मोहन को मंगलवार से दूसरी पाली में आईटीआई की परीक्षा देनी थी। दोनों युवक भागन बिगहा से एडमिट कार्ड लेकर बाइक से लौट रहा था। उसी दौरान दौरान मिट्‌टी लोड बेलगाम ट्रैक्टर ने बाइक सवारों को कुचल दिया। जिससे एक की मौके पर जान चली गई। घटना के बाद नाबालिग चालक, वाहन लेकर फरार हो गए।
मुआवजा के लिए लाठी ले घंटों प्रदर्शन
मौत से गुस्साए ग्रामीणों ने मुआवजा की मांग करते हुए शव को फोरलेन पर रखकर जाम लगा दिया। आक्रोशित लोग लाठी-डंडा लेकर हंगामा कर रहे थे। आक्रोशितों ने दूसरे मार्ग से भी छोटी वाहनों के आवागमन पर रोक लगा दी। जाम में कई इंटरमीडिएट परीक्षार्थी भी फंस गए। हालांकि, कुछ देर बाद परीक्षार्थियों को रास्ता दे दिया गया। हंगामा की सूचना पाकर दारोगा जेपी ठाकुर व रामप्रकाश यादव मौके पर आ गए। आक्रोशितों ने शव को कब्जे में लेने का विरोध करते हुए मौके पर बीडीओ-सीओ के बुलाने की मांग कर रहे थे। बुद्धिजीवियों की पहल से ढाई घंटे बाद मार्ग से जाम हटाया गया।

