कार्रवाई:ओबरा में 320 बोतल शराब के साथ बाइक जब्त, तस्कर फरार

ओबरा3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

सोमवार की रात ओबरा पुलिस 320 बोतल शराब के साथ एक बाइक जब्त किया है। हालांकि धंधेबाज भागने में सफल रहा। घटना ओबरा थाना क्षेत्र के अरंडा समीप एनएच 139 की है। सोमवार की रात ओबरा पुलिस द्वारा गश्ती किया जा रहा था। इसी दौरान एक धंधेबाज बाइक से शराब लेकर कहीं जा रहा था। जिसकी नजर गश्ती दल पर पड़ गया। फिर क्या था।

धंधेबाज बाइक व शराब छोड़कर फरार हो गया। जब पुलिस अरंडा समीप एनएच 139 पर पहुंची तो बाइक संदिग्ध अवस्था में दिखा। जिसके बाद उसकी जांच की गई तो उसमें से 300 एमएल के 320 बोतल शराब बरामद हुआ। जिसके बाद शराब व बाइक को जब्त कर पुलिस थाने लायी। इस संबंध में ओबरा थानाध्यक्ष अश्विनी कुमार सिन्हा ने बताया कि मामले में उत्पाद अधिनियम के तहत मामला दर्ज कर कार्रवाई की जा रही है।

वहीं इस कार्रवाई के बाद पुलिस के अधिकारियों ने बताया की शराब के धंधेबाजों को किसी भी हालत में बख्शा नहीं जाएगी। अवैध धंधे में जो भी लिप्त पाएजाएंगे उनपर पुलिस कड़ी कार्रवाई करेगी। शराबियों और धधेबाजों को किसी भी हाल में अवैध धंधा नहीं करने दिया जाएगा।

