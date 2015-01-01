पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

महायज्ञ:भरुब में 16 नवंबर से शुरू होगा लक्ष्मी नारायण महायज्ञ

ओबरा4 घंटे पहले
  • कलशयात्रा में हाथी घोड़ा व गाजे-बाजे की व्यवस्था की गई है, 24 को हवन व भंडारा के साथ संपन्न होगी

ओबरा प्रखंड के भरुब गांव में नवनिर्मित सूर्य मंदिर में भगवान सूर्य के मूर्ति प्राण प्रतिष्ठा को लेकर आगामी 16 नवंबर से श्री लक्ष्मी नारायण महायज्ञ का आयोजन किया जाना है। आयोजन की तैयारियों को लेकर समिति जोर शोर से जुटी है। समिति के अध्यक्ष सह मुखिया बृज किशोर यादव ने बताया कि ग्रामीणों के सहयोग से भव्य सूर्य मंदिर का निर्माण कराया गया है।

जिसमें भगवान सूर्य की मूर्ति स्थापित की जानी है। मूर्ति की प्राण प्रतिष्ठा को लेकर वाराणसी प्रहलाद घाट के पीठाधीश श्री मुमुक्षु नारायण स्वामी के तत्वावधान में विशाल यज्ञ का आयोजन किया जा रहा है। 16 नवंबर को भव्य कलश यात्रा के साथ यज्ञ का शुभारंभ होगा। कलश यात्रा में हाथी घोड़ा व गाजे-बाजे की व्यवस्था की गई है। समिति द्वारा कलश का वितरण किया जा रहा है।

शोभायात्रा में काफी संख्या में महिला पुरुष श्रद्धालुओं की भीड़ होने की उम्मीद है। 24 नवंबर को हवन व भंडारा के साथ संपन्न होगी। अध्यक्ष ने बताया कि आयोजन को सफल बनाने में भरपूर सहयोग कर रहे हैं। आयोजन को लेकर माहौल भक्तिमय बना हुआ है तथा काफी संख्या में श्रद्धालु प्रवचन सुनने उक्त गांव पहुंच रहे हैं।
यज्ञ के आयोजन से इलाके में सुख, समृद्धि व शांति का होता है वास: यज्ञाचार्य मुमुक्षु नारायण स्वामी ने अपने प्रवचन के दौरान भक्तों को संबोधित करते हुए कहा कि आदिकाल से ही यज्ञ का विशेष महत्व है। यज्ञ के आयोजन से इलाके में सुख, समृद्धि व शांति का वास होता है। वहीं लोगों में भक्ति भावना का संचार होता है। जिससे उनका मन स्थिर रहता है और वे बुरे कर्मों को त्याग कर सत्कर्म को अपनाते हैं।

वहीं हवन से वातावरण शुद्ध होता है तथा लोगों का कई बीमारियों से बचाव होता है। उन्होंने कहा कि ईश्वर सर्वविदित है। उनके सानिध्य में ही संसार चलायमान है। प्रवचन कर्ता ने सभी लोगों से माता पिता की सेवा करने, सभी जीवों पर दया करने तथा बुरे कर्मों को त्याग कर अच्छे कार्यों को अपनाने को कहा।पंचायत समिति सदस्य मनोज कुमार, सीताराम पासवान, पंडित चंदन चतुर्वेदी, शंभू दुबे, हनी पांडे, रामानुज पांडे, प्रमोद दुबे समेत अन्य ग्रामीण आयोजन को सफल बनाने में जुटे हैं।

