एनडीए कार्यकर्ताओं की बैठक:पीएम नरेन्द्र मोदी व मुख्यमंत्री नीतीश के चेहरे पर बिहार की जनता ने दिया समर्थन

ओबरा4 घंटे पहले
ओबरा प्रखंड मुख्यालय स्थित जदयू पार्टी कार्यालय में एनडीए कार्यकर्ताओं की एक बैठक प्रखंड अध्यक्ष विनोद कुमार सिंह की अध्यक्षता में आयोजित हुई। बैठक में जदयू, भाजपा, हम एवं वीआईपी पार्टी के सभी कार्यकर्ता एवं नेता शामिल हुए। बैठक के दौरान विधानसभा चुनाव में ओबरा विधानसभा क्षेत्र से हुई हार की समीक्षा की गई।

इसके बाद बिहार में फिर से एनडीए की सरकार बनने पर कार्यकर्ताओं ने हर्ष जताते हुए एक दूसरे को मिठाई खिलाकर खुशी मनाई। एनडीए की सरकार में बिहार विकास की सीढ़ी दर सीढ़ी आगे बढ़ रही है अब और भी तेज गति से बिहार का चौमुखी विकास होगा। मुख्यमंत्री नीतीश कुमार के नेतृत्व में गठित मंत्रिमंडल में समाज के सभी वर्ग की भागीदारी दी गई है।

बैठक के माध्यम से ओबरा विधानसभा क्षेत्र से जदयू के प्रत्याशी रहे सुनील कुमार को सरकार में जगह देने की मांग कार्यकर्ताओं ने की है। पार्टी कार्यालय में सभी दलों के कार्यकर्ताओं ने जमकर कार्यकर्ताओं ने एक दूसरे को मिठाई खिलाकर खुशी जाहिर की ।

इस मौके पर सुरीठ सिंह, भाजपा के प्रखंड अध्यक्ष जितेंद्र शर्मा, डॉ रामेश्वर कुशवाहा, अजय गुप्ता, अशोक पांडेय, रिशु कुमार सिंह, अरविंद राम, बीडी तिवारी, रामनाथ तिवारी, युगल किशोर पांडेय, जय चंद्र कुमार सिंह मौजूद रहे।

