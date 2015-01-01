पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

निर्माण:पुनपुन नदी घाट पर सती माई मंदिर का होगा निर्माण

ओबरा5 घंटे पहले
ओबरा प्रखंड मुख्यालय स्थित कोराईपुर पुनपुन नदी घाट के समीप सत्यम छठ पूजा समिति के तत्वधान में बुधवार को सती माई मंदिर जीर्णोद्धार के लिए भूमि पूजन का किया गया। भूमि पूजन पंडित कमलेश शास्त्री के द्वारा वैदिक मंत्रोच्चारण के साथ कराया गया। उसके बाद ध्वजारोहण कर हवन किया गया। वहीं श्रोता के रूप में ललन गुप्ता भाग लिए।

सत्यम छठ पूजा के अध्यक्ष सह पूर्व मुखिया प्रतिनिधि प्रमोद भगत ने बताया कि इस स्थान पर पूर्वजों के द्वारा सती माई की स्थापना किया गया था। सती माई की स्थापना खुले आसमान के बीच किया गया था, इसी को लेकर सत्यम छठ पूजा समिति के सदस्यों के द्वारा निर्णय लिया गया कि मंदिर का जीर्णोद्धार कर भव्य रुप देकर मां सती भगवती का मंदिर में स्थापित किया जाए।

इसमें समिति के सदस्यों के सहयोग व ओबरा वासियों के सहयोग से भव्य रुप से मंदिर का निर्माण कराने का निर्णय लिया गया है। लगभग पांच लाख की लागत से मंदिर का जीर्णोद्धार कराने का निर्णय समिति के द्वारा लिया गया है। भूमि पूजन के बाद भव्य रुप से प्रसाद वितरण किया गया। इस मौके पर जितेंद्र शर्मा, सत्येंद्र प्रसाद, अनिल मालाकार, बसंत साव, सुरेंद्र गुप्ता, संजय नाग, सिकंदर नाग, अनिल गुप्ता सहित अन्य मौजूद रहे।

