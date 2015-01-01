पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आस्था:देवी मंदिर के दूसरे तल्ले की ढलाई की गई, मां भगवती के लगाए गए जयकारे

ओबराएक घंटा पहले
ओबरा देवी मंदिर के दूसरे तल्ले की ढलाई गुरुवार को की गई। पंडित बजरंगी दुबे ने मंत्रोच्चारण के साथ पूजा अर्चना कराया। यजमान के रूप में प्रखंड विकास पदाधिकारी राजू कुमार, उपसचिव अनिल मालाकार, आयोजन समिति के सचिव ब्रजेश कुमार द्विवेदी रहे। पहले मां भगवती की आरती उतारी गई तथा प्रसाद का भोग लगाया गया और उसके बाद छत पर भगवान विश्वकर्मा की आराधना करते हुए पूजा अर्चना की गई।

पूजा अर्चना के दौरान मां भगवती के जयकारे से पूरा मंदिर गुंजायमान रहा। इसके बाद ढलाई का कार्य प्रारंभ कर दिया गया। मंदिर न्यास समिति के उप सचिव अनिल मालाकार, उपाध्यक्ष कृष्णा प्रसाद सिंह, कोषाध्यक्ष स्नेह रंजन, सदस्य बिगनी देवी, मोतीलाल सोनी, अमित नाग, आयोजन समिति के पुष्कर अग्रवाल सहित अन्य ने जानकारी देते हुए बताया कि ओबरा देवी मंदिर का भव्य रूप से निर्माण कराया जा रहा है।

मंदिर के निर्माण पर लगभग 40 लाख की राशि खर्च होने का अनुमान है। इस मौके पर स्काउट गाइड के जिला संगठन आयुक्त श्रीनिवास कुमार, पूर्व व्यापार मंडल अध्यक्ष कृष्णाकांत शर्मा, गोविंद अग्रवाल, पूर्व मुखिया शंभू प्रसाद, सुबोध अग्रवाल, आशीष कुमार, राजकुमार, सुरेंद्र कुमार, अशोक प्रसाद, देवी मंदिर के पुजारी पंडित संजय पांडेय शामिल हुए।

