हादसा:पालीगंज में बोलेरो ने बिजली पोल में मारी टक्कर, एक की जान गई, तीन लोग जख्मी

पालीगंज2 घंटे पहले
पालीगंज में दुर्घटनाग्रस्त बोलेरो। - Dainik Bhaskar
पालीगंज में दुर्घटनाग्रस्त बोलेरो।
  • पालीगंज-किंजर रोड पर पुलिस के रोकने के दौरान भागते समय घटी घटना

पालीगंज-किंजर रोड पर सोमवार की रात पुलिस के रोकने पर भाग रही बोलेरो ने गांव के पास बिजली के खंभे में जोरदार टक्कर मार दी। घटना में बोलेरो पर सवार एक व्यक्ति की घटनास्थल पर ही मौत हो गई जबकि तीन लोगों को हल्की चोटें आई हैं। ग्रामीणों की सूचना पर पहुंची सिगोड़ी पुलिस ने दुर्घटनाग्रस्त वाहन जब्त कर जख्मी को इलाज के लिए भर्ती कराया। मृतक की पहचान नूर चक गांव निवासी राम शंकर भाट के रूप में हुई है।

सिगोड़ी थानाध्यक्ष मनोज कुमार ने बताया नूर चक गांव के राम शंकर भाट, हरेंद्र कुमार, विजय कुमार, जीतू कुमार सोमवार की देर रात बोलेरो से किंजर की ओर से वापस घर लौट रहे थे। तभी पुलिस ने अरवल-जहानाबाद बॉर्डर के किंजर के पास रुकने का इशारा किया। लेकिन, बोलेरो ने गति और बढ़ा दी।

रुकने का इशारा कर रहे पुलिस के जवान पीछे की ओर जान बचाकर भाग खड़े हुए। इसके कुछ ही देर के बाद उक्त बोलेरो ने नदहरी गांव के पइन पास बिजली पोल में भीषण टक्कर मार दी। तेज आवाज सुनकर ग्रामीण मौके पर पहुंचे तब तक बोलेरो में सवार राम शंकर भाट की घटनास्थल पर ही मौत हो गई थी। उक्त दुर्घटनाग्रस्त बोलेरो को जब्त कर लिया गया। मामले की छानबीन की जा रही है।

नौबतपुर लख सोन नहर पुल पर सामान से भरा कंटेनर पलटा, बाल-बाल बचे लोग
नौबतपुर लख स्थित सोन नहर पुल पर सोमवार को बड़ा हादसा टल गया। सामान से भरा कंटेनर ट्रक पुल पर टर्निंग के दौरान नहर में पलट गया। उसका आधा हिस्सा सड़क पर और आधा नहर में लटक गया। संयोग रहा कि उस वक्त बगल से कोई बाइक सवार या पैदल यात्री पुल पार नहीं कर रहा था। इस हादसे में कंटेनर चालक और सह चालक भी बाल-बाल बचे। हालांकि, थोड़ी देर के लिए वहां अफरातफरी मच गई थी। सड़क जाम हो गया। कंटेनर ट्रक का नंबर एनएल 01 पीसी 7879 है। घटना का कारण पुल का संकीर्ण होना है।

अंग्रेजों के जमाने का बना है पुल, पहले भी हो चुका है हादसा
सोन नहर पर नौबतपुर लख में बना यह पुल अंग्रेजों के जमाने का है। पुल इतना संकीर्ण है कि एक बार में एक ही बड़ी गाड़ी पार कर सकती है। इससे आए दिन घंटों जाम की समस्या बनी रहती है। वहीं पुल की रेलिंग टूटी रहने से कई बार छोटी-बड़ी सवारी गाड़ियां नहर में गिर चुकी हैं। अब तक आधे दर्जन लोगों की मौत हो चुकी है। पुल का चौड़ीकरण कर इसे पीसीसी पुल बनाने की मांग वर्षों से की जा रही है। लेकिन इस ओर सरकार ध्यान नहीं दे रही है।

