पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कार्रवाई:पानापुर में खेत खोदकर 300 बोतल शराब तो तरैया में अंडा के कार्टन में छिपाकर रखी थी दारू

पानापुर3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • आलू के खेत में चल रहा शराब का धंधा, यूपी और हरियाणा की निर्मित है शराब, धंधेबाज की तलाश शुरू
  • धंधेबाज ने पुलिस को बताया कि लोगों से बेची थी शराब, बकाया की बनायी थी सूची

पानापुर थाना क्षेत्र के चकियां में आलू का खेत खोदकर प्रभारी थानाध्यक्ष प्रमोद कुमार ने तीन सौ बोतल विदेशी शराब बरामद किया। मशरक इंस्पेक्टर उदय प्रताप सिंह ने बताया कि पानापुर पुलिस को गुप्त सूचना मिली कि सतजोड़ा- साहेबगंज एसएच के किनारे चकियां गांव में अंग्रेजी शराब छुपा कर रखी गयी है।

पुलिस ने गुप्त सूचना के आलोक में एसएच के किनारे कमलेश सिंह के मुर्गी फॉर्म के बगल के खेत में सोमवार की रात खुदाई शुरू कर दी। आलू का खेत खोदने के दौरान एक प्लास्टिक का बोरा पुलिस को मिला। जब बोरे के मुंह को खोलकर पुलिस ने देखा तो उसमें 8 पीएम नामक अंग्रेजी शराब छुपा कर रखा हुआ पाया गया। बरामद शराब के बोतलों की गिनती हुई तो 180 एमएल की 300 बोतलें मिलीं। बरामद अंग्रेजी शराब पर सिर्फ उत्तर प्रदेश में बेचने के लिए अधिकृत होने की सूचना अंकित है। पहले जो विदेशी शराब पुलिस बरामद करती थी, वो अधिकांश हरियाणा में बेचने के लिए अधिकृत होते थे। पानापुर प्रभारी थानाध्यक्ष प्रमोद कुमार ने बताया कि अंग्रेजी शराब बरामदगी मामले में चकियां निवासी रिश्ते में चाचा कमलेश सिंह और भतीजा राजीव सिंह को नामजद अभियुक्त बनाया गया है।

अंडा के कार्टन में रख जगह-जगह बेचा करता था शराब, दो धराए
थाना क्षेत्र के पचौड़र-संग्रामपुर पुल के पास एक अंडा विक्रेता के पास से अंडा के कार्टन में छिपाकर रखे 06 लीटर देसी शराब पुलिस ने बरामद की है। अंडा विक्रेता पचरौर निवासी रमेश मांझी को पुलिस ने गिरफ्तार कर मंगलवार को जेल भेज दिया है।इस संबंध में दो शराब विक्रेताओं पर एफआईआर दर्ज की गयी है। जिसमें पचरौर निवासी रमेश मांझी एवं सरेया रत्नाकर निवासी राजेश्वर राय को अभियुक्त बनाया गया है। थानाध्यक्ष राजेश कुमार ने बताया कि छापेमारी अभियान में पचौड़र-संग्रामपुर सड़क पुल के पास रुका तो अंडा दुकानदार पुलिस को देखते ही भागने लगा।

जिसे पुलिस बल के सहयोग से खदेड़ कर गिरफ्तार कर लिया गया है। गिरफ्तार अंडा दुकानदार रमेश मांझी ने बताया कि सरेया रत्नाकर के राजेश्वर राय से शराब लेकर वह चोरी छिपे बेचता है। राजेश्वर राय चोरी छिपे बहुत जगह शराब बिक्री करवाता है। मुझसे भी जबरन शराब बिक्री कराता है। चोरी छिपे शराब बेचने एवं परिवहन करने के मामले में रमेश मांझी व राजेश्वर राय को आरोपित किया गया है।

धंधेबाज हाथ नहीं आए और हत्थे चढ़ गए कुछ पियक्कड़, नयागांव पुलिस की कारिस्तानी
नयागांव के रौबदार थानेदार जिनके नाम से जरायम पेशेवर नहीं बल्कि आम आदमी धर्राता है। मंगलवार को करीब 10 बजे साहब बहादुर निकले शराब की भट्ठियां खूर्द बुर्द करने और दर्जनों की भी धंधेबाज जब हाथ नहीं आए तो भाग रहे पांच लोगों को धर दबोचा पुलिस ने। बहरहाल मुंह सूंघने के उन पर दर्ज की प्राथमिकी और कर दिया चालान। नयागांव थाना कांड संख्या 182/2020 धारा 30,38, 41 37(बी) बिहार के तहत नरेश सिह,मुन्ना कुमार, बबलू कुमार समेत छह नामजद हुए हैं। यह दीगर बातें हैं कि कांड 103,102 व ढोलन सहनी का मामला ठंडे बस्ते में । कदाचित अभियुक्तों को डायरी व इंवेस्टिगेशन का लाभ मिल जाए?

61 शराबियों की सूची के साथ शराब विक्रेता गिरफ्तार
तरैया| रामकोला वाईडीबीएस कॉलेज के पास से एक शराब विक्रेता को 61 शराबियों की सूची के साथ पुलिस ने गिरफ्तार किया है। थानाध्यक्ष राजेश कुमार ने बताया कि कांड संख्या 347/20 के अभियुक्त हरखपुरा निवासी राजकुमार सिंह को शराब कांड में गिरफ्तार किया है। जिसे जेल भेज दिया गया। गिरफ्तार शराब विक्रेता के पास से तरैया के विभिन्न गांवों के 63 लोगों की सूची बरामद की गयी है।

सरयू नदी में छिपाकर रखी गयी शराब बरामद
रिविलगंज पुलिस ने दिलिया रहीमपुर इलाके में छापेमारी कर 90 लीटर शराब बरामद किया है। साथ ही दो गाड़ी भी जब्त की है। धंधेबाज सभी फरार हो गये। जानकारी के अनुसार रिविलगंज थानाध्यक्ष किशोरी चौधरी के नेतृत्व में छापेमारी अभियान चलाया गया। इस दौरान दो दर्जन शराब की भट्ठियां तोड़
दी गई।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंसांसद की गाड़ी चलाते थे, लॉकडाउन में नौकरी गई तो राजमा चावल बेचना शुरू किया; अब लाख रु. महीना टर्नओवर - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज धार्मिक संबंधी कार्यों में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। समान विचारधारा के वाले किसी व्यक्ति से संपर्क करना आपके लिए प्रसन्नता दायक रहेगा। तथा जीवन स्तर को सुधारने के लिए सिद्धांत वादी तथा व्यापक दृ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें