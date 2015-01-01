पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

चोरी:पानापुर में गोदाम के गेट का ताला तोड़ 37 भरे गैस सिलेंडर ले भागे चोर

पानापुर4 घंटे पहले
  • सतजोड़ा-लखनपुर रोड पर मेरा गैस एजेंसी में चोरों ने दिया घटना को अंजाम

पानापुर थाना क्षेत्र के सतजोड़ा इंडेन ग्रामीण गैस वितरक के गोदाम के तिहरे गेट का ताला तोड़कर चोरों ने 37 भरा हुआ गैस सिलेंडर चुरा लिया। गैस एजेंसी के संचालक धर्मेंद्र नाथ तिवारी ने बताया कि मेरा गैस एजेंसी सतजोड़ा-लखनपुर एसएच मुख्य सड़क मार्ग के किनारे सतजोड़ा पेट्रौल पंप के नजदीक है। बुधवार की सुबह जब मैं गैस एजेंसी पर पहुंचा तो मेन गेट का टूटा हुआ ताला देखकर आवाक रह गया। फिर अंदर घुसा तो एजेंसी का बीच वाले गेट का ताला भी टूटा था। एजेंसी के और अंदर गया तो गैस के गोदाम का ताला भी टूटा हुआ था। अस्त-व्यस्त गैस सिलेंडर को देखने के बाद मैंने गिनती की तो कुल 37 सिलेंडर गायब मिला। उसके बाद मैंने इसकी सूचना पुलिस को दी। घटना की जानकारी के बाद पानापुर पुलिस मौके पर पहुंची और जांच-पड़ताल की।

विधानसभा चुनाव का आचार संहिता लगने से पहले सतजोड़ा बाजार के किराना और मोबाइल दुकान से लाखों रुपये का सामान चोरी हुआ था। चोरी की घटना से गुस्साए ग्रामीणों ने बाजार बंद कर बंगरा पुल जाने वाली एसएच पर आवागमन बाधित कर दिया था। थानाध्यक्ष जफरुदीन द्वारा चोरों को जल्द पकड़ने के आश्वासन के बाद ग्रामीण शांत हुए थे। आचार संहिता लगने के बाद पुलिस विधानसभा चुनाव में व्यस्त हो गई। अब तक उस मामले में ना चोर गिरफ्तार हुए और ना ही चोरी का सामान मिला। चुनाव बीतने के बाद चोरों ने फिर एक नए घटना को अंजाम दे दिया है।

