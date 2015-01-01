पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

संपत्ति हुई खाक:शॉर्टसर्किट से 9 घर जले लाखों की संपत्ति हुई खाक

पंचदेवरीएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • आग की चपेट में आकर गैस सिलेंडर में हुआ ब्लास्ट, बाल-बाल बचे स्थानीय लोग

कटेया थाना क्षेत्र के मझवलिया गांव में सोमवार को बिजली की शॉर्ट सर्किट से निकली छोटी सी चिंगारी ने भारी तबाही मचाई। पछुआ हवा का साथ मिलने के बाद आग बेकाबू हो गई और देखते ही देखते अपनी चपेट में 9 घरों को लेे लिया।आग की चपेट में आकर लाखों की संपत्ति कुछ ही पलों में खाक हो गई। फायर ब्रिगेड की मदद से आग पर काबू पाया गया। इस दौरान गांव में अफरा तफरी मची रही।इस घटना के बाद सीओ ने क्षतिपूर्ति आकलन का निर्देश दिया है।जिसके बाद आपदा के तहत मुआवजा दिया जा सके। सिलेंडर में ब्लास्ट के बाद दहशत में आ गए ग्रामीण: आग लगने से घर में रखा सिलेंडर ब्लास्ट कर गया।जिससे ग्रामीण दहशत में आ गए। शुक्र रहा कि इस हादसे में कोई हताहत नहीं हुआ। ब्लास्ट करने के बाद अफरा तफरी मच गई।वहीं ग्रामीणों ने लाइट काटकर बिजली आपूर्त्ति ठप कर दिया। इस घटना में 9 घर जल गए।महंत ततवा के घर से निकली चिंगारी ने खुले आसमान के नीचे लाया 30 लोगों को : महंथ ततवा के घर से निकली चिंगारी ने कुछ ही पलों में 30 लोगों को खुले आसमान के नीचे ला दिया। इस आगलगी की घटना में बेलास ततवा,जियछी देवी, सिकन्दर ततवा, मुन्द्रीका मांझी, संतोष मांझी, युगल ततवा, ध्रुव ततवा के घर जल गए। फरवरी में होनी थी बेटी की शादी ,आग ने ढाया कहर : ग्रामीणों ने बताया कि स्व हवंचल ततवा बेटी बंदना कुमारी की शादी फरवरी माह में की जानी थी। जिसके लिए सारी खरीदारी कर ली गई थी। इस अग्लागी की घटना में शादी के लिए खरीदे गए कपड़े और गहने सभी जल कर राख हो गए। वहीं बेलास ततवा ने बताया कि बीमारी के इलाज के लिए घर में रखे 10000 रुपय भी जल कर राख हो गया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंटाटा ने बनाई टेस्ट किट, कंपनी का दावा- 90 मिनट में पता चलेगा कोरोना है या नहीं - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - आज दिन का अधिकतर समय आप अपने व्यक्तित्व को निखारने तथा आत्म अवलोकन में व्यतीत करेंगे। इससे आपको बहुत अधिक मानसिक शांति अनुभव होगी। आर्थिक दृष्टि से भी आज का दिन आपके लिए उपलब्धियां ला रहा है...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें