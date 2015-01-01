पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कवायद:कोरोना से बचाव को लेकर सबसे पहले स्वास्थ्यकर्मियों को लगाया जाएगा टीका

पंचदेवरी41 मिनट पहले
पंचदेवरी में कोरोना वैक्सीन को लेकर कर्मी के साथ बैठक करते बीडीओ।
  • कोरोना वैक्सीन के रखने की व्यवस्था को लेकर बीडीओ ने की समीक्षा बैठक

प्रखंड सभागार कक्ष में शनिवार को बीडीओ मनीष कुमार श्रीवास्तव की अध्यक्षता में कोरोना वेक्सिन के टीके के सफल संचालन के लिए बैठक आहूत की गई। समीक्षा बैठक के दौरान बीडीओ ने बताया कि कोरोना संक्रमण को रोकने के लिए सरकार के द्वारा कोरोना वायरस का टीका लगाया जाएगा।

कोरोना वैक्सीन का टीका सबसे पहले स्वास्थ्य कर्मियों को लगाया जायेगा। उसके बाद पुलिस प्रशासन, आंगनबाड़ी कर्मी के अलावा 10 वर्ष से कम उम्र के बच्चों को तथा 65 वर्ष के ऊपर के वरिष्ठ नागरिकों को सबसे पहले कोरोना वैक्सीन उपलब्ध कराया जाएगा।

बीडीओ ने बताया कि कोरोना वैक्सीन के सफल संचालन के लिए प्रत्येक सप्ताह के मंगलवार को बीडीओ की अध्यक्षता में बैठक किया जाएगा। जिसमें प्रखंड शिक्षा पदाधिकारी, प्रखंड कृषि पदाधिकारी, प्रखंड चिकित्सा, प्रखण्ड सांख्यिकी पदाधिकारी, बीसीओ के अलावे प्रखंड के सभी कर्मी मौजूद रहेंगे। मौके पर प्रखंड कृषि पदाधिकारी राजकुमार, प्रखंड चिकित्सा प्रभारी उपेंद्र प्रसाद, प्रखंड सांख्यिकी पदाधिकारी विशाल सिंह, बीसीओ दीपू कुमार, केयर इंडिया के सचिव अभिनीत श्रीवास्तव सहित तमाम कर्मी मौजूद थे।

