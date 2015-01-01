पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सियासत:अनारक्षित महिला के लिए अध्यक्ष की कुर्सी

परसा
  • परसा नगर पंचायत चुनाव की तैयारी हुई शुरू, संभावित प्रत्याशियों के बारे में विमर्श

परसा नगर पंचायत के 2020 चुनाव को लेकर मतदाताओं में भी जागरुकता देखी जा रही है। लोग एक-दूसरे से संभावित प्रत्याशियों के विषय में चर्चा शुरू कर दिए हैं। सभी वार्डो में वर्तमान वार्ड पार्षदों द्वारा पांच वर्षो में किए गए कार्यो का लेखा जोखा लोग अपने स्तर से करने लगे हैं। कहीं आक्रोश दिख रहा तो कहीं लोग आसन्न चुनाव में हिसाब-किताब चुकता करने की जुगत में लग गए हैं। सबके एजेंडा में विकास ही है। लोग नगर पंचायत को सुंदर व स्वच्छ बनाए जाने के सपनों को पूरा नहीं होते देख मायूस हैं। कहीं सोलर लाइट लगाने में भेदभाव बरतने, तो कहीं गरीब हितैषी योजनाओं का लाभ वार्ड के गरीबों को नहीं मिलने का भी मलाल लोगों में है। एक बार फिर जनता के हाथों में गेंद आने वाला है।

पार्षद नामांकन की तैयारी व लक्ष्य चेयरमैन की कुर्सी पर, जोड़-तोड़ से भी नहीं किया जा सकता है इनकार

आरक्षित रोस्टर में इस बार बदलाव होने से उम्मीदवारों का कुछ मनोबल तो टूटा है लेकिन सिटिंग कहां छोड़ने वाले, छोड़े भी क्यों ,आखिर नगर पंचायत की राजनीति तो करनी ही है।नपं क्षेत्र के 7 ,9,11 नंबर वार्ड इन दिनों काफी चर्चा में है अबतक इस वार्ड में वार्ड से बाहरी प्रत्याशियों के लड़ने की ही चर्चा जोरों पर है । भले ही फिलहाल वार्ड पार्षद के लिए नामांकन की तैयारी प्रत्याशियों द्वारा की जा रही हो, लेकिन लक्ष्य तो चेयरमैन की कुर्सी को ही माना जा रहा है। परसा नगर पंचायत के अध्यक्ष का पद अनारक्षित महिला के लिए है।राजनीतिक तापमान अपने चरम पर है। दिग्गजों के चुनाव मैदान में उतरने से मतदाताओं में भी काफी सरगर्मी देखी जा रही है। कौन-कौन इस चुनावी मैदान में किस्मत आजमाने वाले हैं ये तो नामांकन प्रक्रिया पूरी होने के बाद ही स्पष्ट हो पाएगा।लेकिन इस चुनाव में कई नए चेहरे चुनाव की तैयारी में दिखाई दे रहे हैं।जिसमें अधिकांश तो युवा चेहरे हैं।

