लापरवाही:स्थापित होने के बाद से स्कूल को न तो मिली भूमि और न ही बन पाया भवन

परसा2 घंटे पहले
बिहार सरकार स्कूली शिक्षा व्यवस्था को चुस्त-दुरूस्त करने के लिए पूरी ईमानदारी से जुटी है,मुख्यमंत्री साइकिल योजना,पोशाक योजना,मध्याह्न भोजन योजना आदि विभिन्न योजनों के माध्यम से छात्र-छात्राओं को शिक्षा के प्रति आकर्षित करने का हर संभव प्रयास कर रही है साथ ही विद्यालय में नए-नए भवन, उपस्कर एवं अन्य सुविधाएं मुहैया कराई जा रही है।

तो वहीं दूसरी ओर सरकार के मुलाजिम चाहे शिक्षा विभाग के अधिकारी सब मिलकर पलीता साफ करने में जुटे हुए हैं। इसका एक जीता जागता सच नगर पंचायत परसा बाजार के वार्ड 12 स्थित बालिका प्राथमिक विद्यालय सैदपुर में देखने को मिल रहा है।विभागीय उपेक्षा का दंश झेल रहा उक्त विद्यालय अपने नाम का भी रोना रो रहा है। वर्ग एक से वर्ग पांच तक चलने वाला इस विद्यालय में कुल 60 बच्चों का भविष्य भगवान भरोसे संवर रहा है। विद्यालय की वर्तमान स्थित को देख,पढ़ाई व्यवस्था का पोल अपने आप खुल जाता है।

संबंधित विभाग द्वारा चाहें जितना भी शिक्षा व्यवस्था व विकास का दावा कर लिया जाए पर यहां आते आते सभी दावा बेबुनियाद हो जाएंगे। विद्यालय में भवन और भूमि के आभाव के बावजूद छात्र शिक्षा ग्रहण करने पहुंचते है।कन्या प्राथमिक विद्यालय सैदपुर के स्थापना के समय से अब तक एक खपरैल के भवन में चल रहा है।एक ही कमरे में छात्रों कि पढाई और माध्यम भोजन बनाने से लेकर कार्यालय संचालित किया जाता है।विद्यालय के छूट्‌टी के बाद भवन के अभाव में शिक्षक जरुरी दस्तावेज अपने साथ ले जाते है।

विद्यालय में निर्मित शौचालय का लाभ छात्रों को नहीं मिलता
एक ही भवन में पठान -पाठन,मध्यान भोजन और कार्यालय कि व्यवस्था का दंश झेल रहे।विद्यालय के छात्रों के साथ कभी भी दुर्घटना होने की आशंका बनी रहती है। चाहर दीवारी नहीं होने से परसा-बनकेरवा मुख्य पथ के बगल में स्थित विद्यालय होने से कभी भी छात्रों के साथ अनहोनी होने के आशंका बनी रहती है।

सरकारी सुविधाओं का मोहताज है विद्यालय
सरकार द्वारा शिक्षा के उत्थान के लिए कई सुविधाएं उपलब्ध करायी गई है। लेकिन दुर्भाग्य है कि भूमि के आभाव में आज तक विद्यालय को कोई सुविधा नहीं मिल सका है। भूमि के आभाव में विद्यालय को भवन ,किचेन शेड , खेल मैदान कार्यालय कि सुविधा नसीब नहीं हो सकी। मुख्य दार के सामने जलजमाव हो जाता है।जिससे छात्रों और शिक्षकों को परेशानी झेलनी परती है।

प्रधानाध्यापक की सुनें
विद्यालय के प्रधानाध्यापक निभा कुमारी ने बताया कि ग्रामीणों एवं विभागीय पदाधिकारियों से इस विद्यालय को भूमि की व्यवस्था कर भवन,शौचालय,किचेन शेड के भवन के निर्माण का अनुरोध कई बार किया गया लेकिन इस पर कोई पहल नहीं की गयी।

