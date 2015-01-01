पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

व्यवस्था:अपराध नियंत्रण के लिए पीरो में लगे थे 36 सीसीटीवी कैमरे, अब मात्र 2 करते हैं काम

पीरो4 घंटे पहले
अपराध नियंत्रण, ट्रैफिक कंट्रोल व विधि व्यवस्था में सहायता के लिए करीब 2 साल पूर्व पीरो में 36 सीसीटीवी कैमरे लगाए गए थे। जिसमें वर्तमान समय में मात्र 2 ही काम करता है। बाकि कैमरे विभिन्न कारणों से खराब पड़े हैं। सीसीटीवी कैमरे के तारों की विभिन्न स्थानों पर कटिंग कर लिये जाने तथा तार के बिजली के तार से संपर्क के बाद शॅाट हो जाने से वे काम नहीं करते हैं।

पीरो में पिछले कई सालों से विभिन्न पर्व त्योहारों व अन्य समयों में प्रशासन के लिए विधि व्यवस्था बनाए रखना महत्वपूर्ण चुनौती रहा है। लोहिया चौक पर वाहनों की तीन ओर से प्रवेश के कारण हमेशा जाम की स्थिति बनी रहती है। यहां अगल-बगल वाहनों के अवैध स्टैंड से ट्रैफिक कंट्रोल करना मुश्किल हो जाता है।

किसी राजनीतिक दलों या विभिन्न मांगों को लेकर नाराज लोगों द्वारा सड़क जाम करनी होती है तो वे सीध्रे आरा-सासाराम स्टेट हाइवे पर स्थित लोहिया चौक चले आते है। यहां सड़क जाम होने से आरा,सासाराम और बिहिया जाने वाले सभी रास्ते बंद हो जाते है। ऐसी स्थिति में यहां सीसीटीवी कैमरे महत्वपूर्ण थे।

इसी उद्देश्य से नगर पंचायत द्वारा लोहिया चौक, जामा मस्जिद, गांधी चौक, पेट्रोल पम्प, बस स्टैंड,भागलपुर मोड़, ब्लॉक गेट, दुसाधीबधार मोड, पीरो गांव के कई स्थानों पर कैमरे लगाया गया था जिसकी कंट्रोलिंग पीरो थाना से होती थी,लेकिन यह एक साल भी नहीं चला और व्यवस्था धाराशायी हो गया। यहां विभिन्न अलग-अलग समयों में गुटीय संघर्ष हुए हैं।

जिसमें प्रशासन की सहायता और विधि व्यवस्था बनाए रखने में सीसीटीवी कैमरे उन्मादियों की पहचान में सहायक बने हैं। हालाकि यहां सीसीटीवी लगने के बाद विभिन्न स्थानों पर बाइक की चोरी, सड़क पर छिनतई के कई मामले आए लेकिन हर बार सीसीटीवी खराब रहा। जिससे अपराधियों की पहचान नहीं हो पायी। पीरो में दुर्गा पूजा विसर्जन,मुहर्रम सहित कई धार्मिक आयोजनों पर प्रशासन रूट पर सीसीटीवी कैमरे लगवाता रहा है। जिसमें एजेंसी को काफी रूपया भुगतान करना पड़ता है। आई थी लागत-पीरो में 36 कैमरे लगाने में करीब 4,00000 रुपए की लागत आई थी। जिसमें कैमरे की लागत, तार और मजदूरी शामिल था। अब कैमरे खराब पड़े हैं। नगर पंचायत कैमरे लगवाने के बाद उसके संचालन के लिए पुलिस को हैंडओवर कर देता है। कैमरे खराब पड़े हैं।इसकी जानकारी नगर पंचायत को भी है। कई स्थानों पर तार कटिंग की वजह से कैमरे काम नहीं कर रहे हैं।

