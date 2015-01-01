पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्रवाई:सड़क दुर्घटना के बाद जाम करने के मामले 20 लोगों पर नामजद केस दर्ज

पीरो4 घंटे पहले
अगिआंव बाजार थाना क्षेत्र के तेलाढ़ गांव निवासी अजित कुमार की सड़क दुर्घटना में मौत के बाद मुआवजा के लिए अगिआंव बाजार में सड़क जाम करने वालों पर प्राथमिकी दर्ज की गई है। थानाध्यक्ष ब्रजेश कुमार के बयान पर 20 नामजद और 45 अज्ञात लोग को अभियुक्त बनाया गया है। अगिआंव बाजार में रविवार की रात करीब 8 बजे से सोमवार की सुबह 11 बजे तक करीब 15 घंटे तक सड़क जाम था। इस दौरान आवागमन पूर्ण ठप पड़ गया था। रविवार को लग्न था, जिससे बारात के कई वाहन भी फंसे थे। इधर सड़क जाम करने वाले टेंट लगाकर शव के साथ सड़क पर जमे थे। अजीत कुमार की मौत पीरो थाना क्षेत्र के ओझवलिया मोड़ के समीप रविवार को डंपर की चपेट में आने से हो गई थी।

