विरोध:पुत्र की हत्या की जांच के लिए 34 दिन से अनशन पर बैठे हैं मां-पिता

पीरो3 घंटे पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
  • बेटे को न्याय दिलाने के लिए अब दिल्ली में जाकर अनशन करेंगे पीड़ित

अगिआंव बाजार थाना क्षेत्र के डोमन डिहरा में मई 2018 में हुए अमित पाण्डेय की हत्या की जांच और हत्यारों की सजा के लिए उसके माता और पिता का अनशन 34 दिन से जारी है। इसके बाद भी कारगर कार्यवाही नहीं होने से वे अब विरोध करने के लिए दिल्ली जाने की योजना बना रहे हैं। इनका कहना है कि वे इस मुद्दे काे राष्ट्रीय स्तर पर उठाएंगे।

मृतक अमित पाण्डेय की मां रति देवी और पिता बैजनाथ पाण्डेय ने कहा कि अब यहां हमारी कोई नहीं सुनेगा। साहब लोगों से गुहार लगाते थक गई हूं। मंगलवार को दिल्ली के जंतर-मंतर पर पहुंचकर अनशन को जारी रखने की योजना थी। घर से निकलने से पहले अचानक तबियत खराब हो गया। जिससे कार्यक्रम को फिलहाल स्थगित करना पड़ा है।

इतने दिनो के लंबे अंतराल के बीच नवरात्र आया। चुनाव का समय आया फिर भी अनशन जारी रहा। आगे भी जारी रहेगा, जबतक इंसाफ नहीं मिलेगा। गौरतलब हो कि अमित पाण्डेय की हत्या 2018 में घर की कुछ दूरी पर कर दिया गया था। मामला जमीन विवाद से जुड़ा है। जिसके बाद से मृतक के माता पिता ने हत्या की जांच और हत्यारो की सजा की मांग को लेकर दो बार अनशन किया।

अधिकारियों द्वारा आश्वासन के बाद उठा दिया गया था। इस केस में आरोपी बेल पर हैं। हत्या के विरोध में अनशन 34 दिन से जारी है। इन दिनों में 2 से 3 बार अधिकारियों का टीम डोमन डिहरा पहुंचकर समझाया। लेकिन माता पिता जांच और सजा की दिलाए जाने तक अनशन पर डटे हुए हैं। इसके बाद चुनाव की व्यस्तता के चलते अधिकारियों ने भी अनशनकारियों की ओर ध्यान छोड़ दिया है।

