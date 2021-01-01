पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

न्याय की गुहार:पुत्र के हत्यारों की गिरफ्तारी नहीं कर रही पुलिस, गंगाजल लेकर परिजनों का संकल्प

पीरो5 घंटे पहले
  • अगिआंव बाजार थाना क्षेत्र के डोमनडिहरा गांव में 2018 में हुई थी हत्या

अगिआंव बाजार थाना क्षेत्र के डोमनडिहरा गांव में वर्ष 2018 में हुई अमित पाण्डेय की हत्या की इंसाफ और हत्यारों को सजा दिलाने की मांग को लेकर मृतक के माता-पिता ने चौथी बार अनशन शुरु किया है। उनका अनशन मंगलवार को पांचवें दिन भी जारी रहा।

अपने घर के सामने अनशन पर बैठे मृतक के माता रति देवी और पिता बैजनाथ पाण्डेय ने बताया कि पुलिस व प्रशासनिक अधिकारियों के बार-बार आश्वासन देकर उन्हें धरना से हटा दिया जाता है। उसके बाद भी न्याय नहीं मिल रहा है। हत्यारों को सजा व इंसाफ के लिए गंगाजल लेकर परिजनों ने शपथ लिया है। जबतक न्याय नहीं मिलेगा, अनशन जारी रहेगा।

जमीन विवाद में मेरे पुत्र के हत्या की गई थी। लेकिन यहां मनगढ़ंत बाते किया जा रहा है। पिछले अक्टूबर माह में करीब 29 दिनो तक अनशन चला था। तब थानाध्यक्ष व अंचलाधिकारी ने जांच का आश्वासन दिया था। कई माह गुजर जाने के बाद भी मामला जस का तस है। हत्यारों ने केस की एक नया कहानी बनाया है कि अमित पाण्डेय की हत्या एक लड़की के संपर्क में आने के कारण हुई है। दंपती के अनुसार उस लड़की का खुलासा होनी चाहिए कि वह कहां की और कौन है? केस जांच के नाम पर गुमराह किया जा रहा है। अमित पाण्डेय की हत्या 5 मई 2018 को उसके घर की कुछ दूरी पर कर दी गई थी। दूसरे दिन सुबह में उसका शव बरामद किया गया था।

