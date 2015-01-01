पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हादसा:कार-ऑटो में आमने-सामने की टक्कर, 10 लोग जख्मी, तीन पीएमसीएच रेफर

पुनपुनएक घंटा पहले
  • एनएच 83 पर लगा जाम, गड‌्ढे में जा गिरा ऑटाे, मची अफरातफरी

पटना-गया एनएच-83 स्थित पुनपुन थाना के सम्मनचक और पोठही सूर्यमंदिर के बीच रविवार की शाम एक कार और ऑटो में आमने-सामने की टक्कर हाे गई। ऑटो पलटी खाकर सडक किनारे गड्ढे में जा गिरा। इस हादसे में करीब दस लोग घायल हो गए। उनमें से गंभीर रूप से जख्मी तीन लोगों को पीएमसीएच भेजा गया।

हादसे के बाद करीब 45 मिनट तक सड़क जाम रही। सूचना के बाद मौके पर पहुंची पुलिस ने कार हटाकर यातायात को ब‍हाल कराया। जानकारी के मुताबिक, जहानाबाद की ओर से पटना जा रही कार की विपरीत दिशा से आ रहे ऑटो से टक्कर हो गई।

हादसे में गंभीर रूप से घायल तीन लोगों में पुनपुन के अकौना गांव के बीगन राम की पत्नी रेखा देवी, सिकंदपुर गांव का दिलीप साव व धनरुआ के नदवां ग्रामवासी मो. असलम शामिल हैं। इधर, कार भी क्षतिग्रस्त हो गई, जिससे एनएच-83 जाम हो गया। पुलिस ने ऑटो व कार को बरामद कर सड़क जाम हटवाया। पुनपुन थाना के एसएचओ कुंदन कुमार सिंह ने बताया कि कार पर सवार लोग जहानाबाद के रहने वाले हैं और छठ पूजा में शामिल होने के बाद पटना लौट रहे थे।

नौबतपुर में दो बाइक की टक्कर, दो जख्मी
नौबतपुर-बिहटा सड़क पर निजामपुर गांव के पास रविवार की शाम दो बाइक की आमने-सामने टक्कर हो गई, जिसमें दोनों के चालक जख्मी हो गए। जख्मी चेचौल निवासी धर्मेंद्र कुमार और जमलपुरा निवासी चंद्रहंस उर्फ अलबेला को राहगीरों ने रेफरल अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया।

