वारदात:कनपटी में पिस्टल सटा बैंक की सीएसपी शाखा से 1 लाख की लूट

राजगीर4 घंटे पहले
लूट के बाद बाहर जमा लोगों की भीड़।
  • डीजीपी से शिकायत पर हरकत में आई पुलिस, नकाबपोशों की करतूत
  • वारदात को अंजाम देकर हथियार लहराते हुए भागे लुटेरे

राजगीर थाना अंतर्गत छबिलापुर मार्ग में लेदुआ पुल के समीप स्थित दक्षिण बिहार ग्रामीण बैंक के सीएसपी शाखा से बदमाशों ने हथियार के बल पर एक लाख रुपया लूट लिया। घटना गुरुवार दोपहर हुई। वारदात को अंजाम दे दो नकाबपोश लुटेरे हथियार लहराते हुए बाइक पर सवार हो फरार हो गए। संचालिका ने आरोप लगाया कि सूचना के बाद डीएसपी और थानेदार ने कार्रवाई के बजाय मामले को दबाने का दबाव, उनपर बनाया। डीजीपी से शिकायत करने पर स्थानीय पुलिस हरकत में आई। डीएसपी सोमनाथ प्रसाद और थानाध्यक्ष मौके पर पहुंचकर जांच में जुट गए। बदमाशों ने मारपीट कर कर्मी नवीन कुमार को जख्मी कर दिया।
संचालिका की गैरमौजूदगी में वारदात को दिया अंजाम
संचालिका सुनीता कुमारी ने बताया कि उनके बेटे की तबियत खराब थी। इस कारण शाखा खोलने बाद वह घर लौट आईं। शाखा में कर्मी थे। दोपहर करीब एक बजे दो नकाबपोश आ गए और शटर गिरा दिया। बदमाशों ने कर्मी की कनपटी पर पिस्टल रख, स्टोरवेल से एक लाख रुपया लूट लिया। इसके बाद हथियार लहराते हुए बाइक पर सवार हो फरार हो गए।

पुलिस पर मामला दबाने का लगा आरोप

संचालिका ने स्थानीय पुलिस पर मामले को दबाने का अरोप लगाया। बताया कि घटना के बाद उन्होंने थाना को सूचना दी। जिसके बाद डीएसपी और थानेदार कार्रवाई के बजाय उन्हें डांट फटकार लगाते हुए मामले को दबाने का दबाव बनाने लगे। इसके बाद डीजीपी को फोन कर घटना की शिकायत की। तब पुलिस हरकत में आई।

अलर्ट के दावे पर उठ रहा है सवाल
सीएसपी शाखा में दिनदहाड़े हुई लूट की घटना ने चुनाव में पुलिस के अलर्ट रहने के दावे पर सवाल खड़ा कर दिया। नागरिकों ने बताया कि पुलिस गश्ती में डंडीमारी करती है। जिसका फायदा बदमाश उठाते हैं। सीएसपी शाखा में लूट के बाद, बदमाश बाइक पर सवार हो आसानी से फरार हो गए।

पुलिस घटना की जांच में जुट गई है। इलाके के सीसीटीवी फुटेज को खंगाला जा रहा है। जल्द ही बदमाशों को पकड़ लिया जाएगा।
संतोष कुमार, थानाध्यक्ष

