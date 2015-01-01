पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जैन धर्म:22 वें तीर्थंकर नेमिनाथ का गर्भ कल्याणक दिवस मना

राजगीर14 घंटे पहले
  • राजगीर के लाल मंदिर में नेमिनाथ जिनालयों में पारंपरिक जैन रीति-रिवाज से पूजा-अर्चना की गयी

जैन धर्म के 24वें तीर्थंकर भगवान महावीर स्वामी के प्रथम देशना (उपदेश) भूमि एवं 20वें तीर्थंकर भगवान मुनिसुव्रतनाथ स्वामी की चार कल्याणक गर्भ, जन्म, तप एवं ज्ञान भूमि राजगीर स्थित दिगम्बर जैन सिद्ध क्षेत्र में 22वें तीर्थंकर भगवान नेमिनाथ का गर्भ कल्याणक महोत्सव रविवार को पूरे धूमधाम से मनाया गया।

इस अवसर पर राजगीर के लाल मंदिर में नेमिनाथ जिनालयों में पारंपरिक जैन रीति रिवाज से पूजा अर्चना की गयी। पंचपहाड़ी प्रबंधक संजीत कुमार जैन ने बताया कि लाल मंदिर में नेमिनाथ जिनालय के मूलनायक अतिशय प्रतिमा जिनेन्द्र देव के अभिषेक व शांतिधारा के साथ सुबह की शुरुआत हुई। इसके बाद देव-शास्त्र-गुरु की पूजन के साथ भगवान नेमिनाथ की अष्ट द्रव्यों से संगीतमयी पूजन कर गर्भ कल्याणक का अर्घ्य समर्पित किया गया। उन्होंने बताया कि भगवान नेमिनाथ की मंगल आरती सहित और भी कई धार्मिक व आध्यात्मिक हुए। आयोजन में कई जैन श्रद्धालु भी शामिल हुए।

करें पंच महाव्रत का पालन
इस अवसर पर रवि जैन ने कहा कि व्यक्ति को हमेशा ही सत्य भाषण और सत्य आचरण का पालन करना चाहिए। उन्होंने पंच महाव्रत सत्य, अहिंसा, अपरिग्रह, ब्रह्मचर्य एवं अस्तेय के बारे में श्रद्धालुओं को जानकारी देते हुए जीवन में हमेशा पंच महाव्रत का पालन करने का संदेश दिया। उन्होने कहा कि मानव मात्र को पशुओं, जीवों पर दया की सीख भगवान नेमिनाथ के जीवन चरित्र से लेनी चाहिए । भगवान नेमिनाथ ने संसार के जीवों को सुख देने और शास्वत सुख, सिद्धत्व की प्राप्ति के लिए संसार को तिलांजलि दे दिया और संयम के मार्ग पर निकल पड़े।
उन्होंने मानव जीवन के कल्याण के लिए संदेश दिया है। जिसे आचरण में उताकर जीवन को सफल बनाया जा सकता है। इस अवसर पर संजीत जैन, मुकेश जैन, मोनू जैन, मनोज जैन, बैजनाथ जैन, उपेन्द्र जैन सहित कई जैन श्रद्धालु उपस्थित थे।

