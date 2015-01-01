पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अस्पताल का बुरा हाल:अस्पताल में नवजात बच्चे की मौत के बाद कार्रवाई को लेकर पीड़ित पिता चला रहे हस्ताक्षर अभियान

राजगीर38 मिनट पहले
राजगीर में हस्ताक्षर अभियान में हस्ताक्षर करती महिला।
  • राजगीर अनुमंडल अस्पताल का बुरा हाल, मामले में तूल पकड़ा
  • सिविल सर्जन डाक्टर राम सिंह ने राजगीर अनुमंडलीय अस्पताल पहुंचकर घटना की जानकारी लेकर कार्रवाई की बात कही थी, पर हुआ कुछ नहीं, पिता ने शुरू किया आंदोलन

राजगीर अनुमंडलीय अस्पताल में एक नवजात बच्चे की मौत हो गई थी। परिजनों के अनुसार चिकित्सक की लापरवाही के कारण बच्चे की मौत हुई है। इस मामले ने तूल पकड़ लिया है। घटना के बाद नवजात के पिता इंसाफ के लिए दर-दर भटक रहा है।

लापरवाह डॉक्टर के खिलाफ कार्रवाई को लेकर मृतक के पिता गिरियक निवासी संजीव कुमार ने थाने में शिकायत दर्ज करायी थी। राजगीर थाना में शिकायत दर्ज नहीं की गयी थी। इस के बाद पीड़ित ने नालंदा सांसद कौशलेंद्र कुमार और डीएम योगेंद्र सिंह को घटना की लिखित जानकारी दी। सिविल सर्जन डाक्टर राम सिंह ने राजगीर अनुमंडलीय अस्पताल पहुंचकर घटना की जानकारी ली और कार्रवाई की बात कही थी। अभी तक कार्रवाई नहीं होने से पीड़ित के पिता ने स्वास्थ्य विभाग के खिलाफ आंदोलन शुरू कर दिया है। इन्हें स्थानीय लोगों का सहयोग भी मिल रहा है।

पीड़ित के पिता संजीव कुमार ने बताया कि कही से इंसाफ नहीं मिल रहा है। थक हारकर स्वास्थ्य विभाग के खिलाफ आंदोलन शुरू कर दिया है। अस्पताल की व्यवस्था सुधारने को लेकर हस्ताक्षर अभियान शुरू किया है। आम लोगों और कुछ सामाजिक कार्यकर्ताओं का सहयोग मिल रहा है। उन्होंने कहा कि जब तक डॉक्टर पर कार्रवाई नहीं होगी तब तक हस्ताक्षर अभियान जारी रहेगा।

नर्स करवाती हैं प्रसव

बताते चलें कि राजगीर अनुमंडल अस्पताल में नर्स ही प्रसव करवाती है। जिसके कारण इस तरह की घटना हो रही है। मृतक के पिता ने बताया है कि 9 नवंबर की रात लगभग 8:15 बजे अपनी 28 वर्षीय पत्नी खुशबू कुमारी को प्रसव पीड़ा के बाद राजगीर अनुमंडल अस्पताल ले गए। जहां डॉक्टर मौजूद नहीं थी। एक नर्स थी। नर्स बोली यहां गलब्स नहीं है। बाहर से लाना पड़ेगा। जांच के बाद नर्स ने बताया कि प्रसव रात में होने की संभावना है। रात में आराम से आइये। रात्रि करीब 10:15 बजे पुन: पत्नी को लेकर अस्पताल गये तो उस समय भी डॉक्टर मौजूद नहीं थी। नर्स ने कहा कि कोई दिक्कत नहीं है। डिलीवरी हम लोग ही कराते हैं। रात्रि 12:50 पत्नी ने बच्चे को जन्म दिया। सुबह तक कोई डॉक्टर बच्चे की जांच करने नहीं पहुंचे।

सुबह 9:00 बजे नर्स ने ही प्रिस्क्रिप्सन और डिस्चार्ज पत्र थमा दिया। जिसमें जच्चा बच्चा को गुड कंडीशन में होने की बात लिख कर दी गई थी। घर जाने से पहले बच्चे को टीका लगाने वाली कक्ष में नर्स के पास गये तो नर्स बोली कि लगता है बच्चे को जॉन्डिस है। डॉक्टर से दिखा लीजिए। बगल वाले कक्ष में एक डॉक्टर से दिखाया तो उन्होंने कहा कि बच्चे को जॉन्डिस है। यहां जांच और इलाज की व्यवस्था नहीं है। डॉक्टर ने इलाज नहीं कर रेफर कर दिया। इसके बाद बच्चे की हालत गंभीर हो गयी। निजी अस्पताल में इलाज के दौरान मौत हो गई।

डाॅक्टरों के नौ पद खाली
दैनिक भास्कर ने जब अनुमंडलीय अस्पताल की व्यवस्था की गहन जांच की यहां डॉक्टर और स्टाफ की घोर कमी पायी गयी। अस्पताल से मिली जानकारी के अनुसार यहां कुल 11 डॉक्टर हैं। जिसमें मात्र एक महिला डॉक्टर हैं। जबकि 9 डॉक्टर का पद खाली है। अस्पताल में शिशु रोग विशेषज्ञ, महिला रोग विशेषज्ञ, आंख का डॉक्टर, हड्डी का डॉक्टर एवं एक भी सर्जन नही है। इतना ही नहीं माली का पद खाली है। रात्रि प्रहरी का 2 पद भी खाली है। रेडियोलॉजिस्ट का 1 पद खाली है। फार्मासिस्ट का 2 पद है। जिसमें 1 खाली है। आदेशपाल का 2 पद है। वह सभी खाली है। सफाई कर्मियों का 2 पद खाली है।

लैब टेक्नीशियन का दो पद है। जिसमें एक पद खाली है और दूसरा टेक्नीशियन डिप्यूटेशन पर हिलसा में कार्यरत है। कलर्क का 3 पद है। जिसमें 2 खाली है। ड्राइवर का 1 पद खाली है। यहां जीएनएम का 50 पद है। जिसमें 25 खाली है। 25 जीएनएम ही अस्पताल में कार्यरत है। फोर्थ ग्रेड कर्मी में 4 महिला में 2 पद खाली है। पुलिस में 4 पद है। जिसमें 1 खाली है। इतना ही नहीं यंहा 6 महीने से लैब टेक्नीशियन नहीं रहने के कारण जांच पूर्ण रूप से बंद है।

बोले पदाधिकारी
प्रभारी डा. उमेश चंद्र ने बताया कि डाक्टरों एवं स्टाफ की कमी को लेकर कई बार विभाग को अवगत कराया गया है। अभी तक नियुक्ति नहीं हो पाई है। स्टाफ और डॉक्टर की कमी का असर काम पर पड़ता है।
बदल सकते हैं प्रभारी
सिविल सर्जन डॉ. राम सिंह ने बताया कि मृतक नवजात के पिता की शिकायत पर उन्होंने जांच की है। इलाज में लापरवाही का आरोप गलत है। जॉन्डिस की पुष्टि जांच के बाद ही की जा सकती है। हालांकि अस्पताल में व्यवस्थागत खामियां है। ऐसे प्रभारी का विकल्प तलाशा जा रहा है।

