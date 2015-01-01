पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

उदासीनता:कृषि विभाग के सचिव ने एरियल सर्वे कर खेतों में पराली जलाने की स्थिति का िकया आकलन

राजगीर35 मिनट पहले
  • नालंदा व आसपास के जिलों के किसान पराली जलाने से नहीं आ रहे बाज, मुख्यमंत्री ने जताई थी चिंता

तमाम रोक और फसल अवशेष प्रबंधन संबंधित कृषि उपकरणों की खरीद पर अनुदान दिये जाने के बावजूद नालंदा सहित कई जिलों के खेतों में पराली जलाने की घटना कम नहीं हो रही है। मुख्यमंत्री ने इसे गंभीरता से लेते हुए वरीय अधिकारी को सर्वेक्षण का निर्देश दिया था।

सीएम के निर्देश के बाद हरकत में आये कृषि विभाग के सचिव एन सरवन कुमार ने मंगलवार को नालंदा सहित कई अन्य जिलों का एरियल सर्वेक्षण किया। सर्वेक्षण के क्रम में कई जगहों पर खेतों में पराली जलाने के साक्ष्य पाये गये। एरियल सर्वेक्षण के बाद कृषि सचिव ने राजगीर सर्किट हाउस में जिले के किसानों के साथ बैठक की। इनमें से अधिकांश किसान वही थे जिन्हें पराली जलाने के मामले में चिन्हित किया गया है। सचिव ने इनसे पराली जलाने के मामले को रोकने के संबंध में फीडबैक ली।

जिस पर किसानों ने बताया कि धान के फसल की कटनी के बाद खेत को जल्द से जल्द दूसरी फसल के लिए तैयार करने में आसानी हो इसके लिए पराली जलाया जाता है। किसानों को पराली जलाने से होने वाले नुकसान के बारे में भी जानकारी दी गयी।

एलपीसी के लिए मांगी जाती है घुस
कुछ किसानों ने कहा कि अंचल कार्यालय में एलपीसी बनाने में काफी धांधली होती है। वहां के कर्मी नाजायज राशि की मांग करते हैं। इस पर रोक लगायी जाये। ताकि किसानों को ठीक तरह से योजना का लाभ मिल सके।

बोले सचिव- दिया जा रहा है अनुदान
सचिव ने किसानों को पराली जलाने से होने वाले नुकसान के बारे में बताने के साथ-साथ कृषि यंत्रों पर दिये जाने वाले अनुदान और फसल अवशेष प्रबंधन से संबंधित कृषि यंत्रों के बारे में जानकारी दी। बताया गया कि स्ट्रॉ रीपर, रोटरी बेलर, रोटरी मल्चर, हैप्पी सीडर, सुपर सीडर आदि पर सामान्य वर्ग के किसानों को 75 प्रतिशत अनुदान तथा अनुसूचित जाति, जनजाति और अत्यंत पिछड़ा वर्ग के किसानों को 80 प्रतिशत अनुदान दिया जाता है। सचिव ने बताया कि इन कृषि यंत्रों के उपयोग से खेतों में पराली नहीं बचेगी। जिसके कारण पराली को जलाने की जरूरत नहीं पड़ेगी और खेत व पर्यावरण दोनों को कोई नुकसान नहीं पहुंचेगा। किसानों को अधिक से अधिक इन कृषि यंत्रों के उपयोग के लिए प्रेरित किया गया।

किसानों ने बतायी जरूरत
बैठक के दौरान किसानों ने बताया कि इन यंत्रों के उपयोग के लिए 50-55 हॉर्स पावर के ट्रैक्टर की जरूरत पड़ती है। ऐसे में सरकार इस श्रेणी के ट्रैक्टर की खरीद पर अनुदान दे। कुछ किसानों ने पराली को रॉ मटेरियल के रूप में उपयोग पर आधारित औद्योगिक संयंत्र लगाने का भी सुझाव दिया। किसानों की बात सुनकर कृषि सचिव ने उनकी सभी मांग एवं सुझाव के संबंध में सक्षम स्तर से कार्रवाई की बात कही। इस अवसर पर सीएम के ओएसडी गोपाल सिंह, डीएम योगेंद्र सिंह, कृषि विभाग के संयुक्त निदेशक कृषि यांत्रिकीकरण, सहायक निदेशक सूचना, जिला कृषि पदाधिकारी, सभी प्रखंड कृषि पदाधिकारी आदि उपस्थित थे।

मजदूर नहीं मिलते हैं
किसानों ने मजदूर मिलने की समस्या भी सुनायी। किसान निर्भय कुमार ने बताया कि मजदूर नहीं मिलते जिसके कारण मजबूरी में भी पराली जलानी पड़ती है। यदि मजदूर मिलते भी हैं तो इतनी अधिक मजदूरी मांगते हैं कि देना संभव नहीं होता। उन्होंने यह भी कहा कि खलिहान में धान रखा हुआ है लेकिन बिक नहीं रहा है। कृषि विभाग की योजना के लिए जमीन का एलपीसी खोजा जाता है। जबकि अंचल कार्यालय में एलपीसी जल्द नहीं बनाया जाता। किसान अमित कुमार ने भी मजदूर नहीं मिलने का रोना रोया। एक अन्य किसान मजदूर ने कहा कि समय के अनुसार खेतों में फसल लगाने के लिए कदम उठाया जाता है। सरकार इसके लिए कोई विशेष व्यवस्था करे। कृषि यंत्र लेने के बाद भी सब्सिडी नहीं मिलने की बात कही। कृषि यंत्र को जीएसटी से मुक्त करने की भी मांग की।

प्रदूषण को लेकर सरकार गंभीर
कृषि सचिव ने किसानों से कहा कि पराली जलाने के कारण होने वाले वायु प्रदूषण और खेतों की उर्वरा शक्ति का नुकसान के प्रति सरकार गंभीर है। इसके लिए किसानों को जागरूक किया जा रहा है। पराली जलाने वाले किसानों को कृषि विभाग की योजनाओं से वंचित भी किया जा रहा है। उन्होंने बताया कि जिलाधिकारी के एरियल के सर्वेक्षण के क्रम में कई जगह पर पराली जलाने के साक्ष्य पाये गये हैं। सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने भी पराली जलाने पर प्रतिबंध लगा दिया है। किसान अपने खेत में पराली जलाकर खुद खेत को बर्बाद कर रहे हैं।

