पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

सुविधा:ऋण खातों के समायोजन के लिए आकर्षक योजना

राजगीर3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

भारतीय स्टेट बैंक द्वारा एनपीए ऋण खातों व एडवांस अंडर कलेक्शन अकाउंट के समायोजन के लिए 10 नवम्बर से एक आकर्षक योजना चलाई जा रही है। इस योजना का नाम ऋण समाधान 20-21 दिया गया है। यह जानकारी एसबीआई के क्षेत्रीय प्रबंधक गया राजीव कुमार ने दी। उन्होने बताया की देश में फैले कोविड-19 महामारी को ध्यान में रखते हुए इसे ग्राहकों के लिए बेहद उदार बनाया गया है।

इस योजना के अंतर्गत वर्तमान व पुराने एनपीए खातों को निपटान बहुत ही कम रुपये जमा करके किया जा सकता है। बैंक द्वारा अधिकतम 90 फीसदी तक ऋण माफी की व्यवस्था है। जिसमें कुछ नियम व शर्त लागू है। साथ ही ऋण समाधान की राशि जमा करने के उपरांत नये शर्तों पर नये ऋण का भी प्रावधान है।

उन्होंने बताया कि ऐसे सभी एनपीए खाताधारक जिनका खाता 31 दिसम्बर 2019 से पूर्व व एयूसीए 31 मार्च 2020 से पूर्व का है और जिनके विरूद्ध कानूनी कार्रवाई चल रही है ऐसे सभी खाताधारकों को बैंक द्वारा ऑफर लेटर उनके पते पर भेजा जा रहा है। जिन खाताधारकों को ऑफर लेटर नहीं मिला है वैसे ग्राहक स्वयं भी अपनी शाखा में जाकर इस योजना का लाभ उठा सकते हैं। योजना समाप्त होने की अंतिम तिथि 31 जनवरी 2021 है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबिहार में कैबिनेट विस्तार जल्द, MP में काउ टैक्स वसूलेगी सरकार; जम्मू में मिली आतंक की सुरंग - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था के साथ जुड़ने का आपको मौका मिलेगा। जो कि आपके लिए बहुत ही फायदेमंद साबित होगा। आपका मान-सम्मान तथा रुतबा भी बढ़ेगा। इस समय प्राकृतिक चीजों पर अपना अधिक से अधिक समय व्यतीत...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें