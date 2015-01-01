पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

स्वच्छता पखवारे का आयोजन:आयुध निर्माणी परिसर को साफ रखना सभी की जिम्मेवारी

राजगीर2 घंटे पहले
राजगीर में बैठक करते बिहार राज्य आयुक्त के नि:शक्तता डॉक्टर शिवाजी कुमार

आयुध निर्माणी में 4 से 15 दिसम्बर तक आयोजित किए गए स्वच्छता पखवारे सम्पन्न हो गया। समापन के अवसर पर पुरस्कार वितरण समारोह का आयोजन किया गया। पखवारे के दौरान वृक्षारोपण के अलावा स्कूली बच्चों के लिए चित्रकला, निबंध, लेखन प्रतियोगिताओं का आयोजन किया गया ।

मिनी मैराथन के साथ-साथ परिसर स्थित पार्कों की साफ-सफाई का अभियान भी चलाया गया। समापन समारोह को संबोधित करते हुए महाप्रबंधक मनोज श्रीधर वाघ ने कहा कि आयुध निर्माणी नालंदा और उसके एस्टेट को साफ-सुथरा और हरा-भरा रखना यहां रहने वाले सभी लोगों की जिम्मेवारी है ।

सभी की सहभागिता से ही हम अपने पर्यावरण को शुद्ध और परिसर को साफ सुथरा रख सकते हैं। उन्होंने कहा कि इस बात की प्रसन्नता है कि हमारे साझा प्रयास का असर दिख रहा है और एस्टेट निवासी भी एस्टेट को स्वच्छ रखने के प्रति गंभीर हैं।

किया पुरस्कृत : मनीषा वाघ ने स्वच्छता पखवारे के दौरान आयोजित विभिन्न प्रतियोगिताओं और स्पर्धाओं में विजयी रहे बच्चों के बीच पुरस्कार एवं प्रमाणपत्र वितरित किया। सम्पदा एवं परिसर अनुभाग के कनिष्ठ कार्यप्रबंधक विपिन कुमार श्रीवास्तव ने स्वच्छता पखवाड़े की रिपोर्ट प्रस्तुत की।

इस अवसर पर निर्माणी के अपर महाप्रबंधक एके सिंह, सुनील सप्रे, संयुक्त महाप्रबंधक सुधांशु प्रसाद, मुख्य चिकित्साधिकारी डा. संध्या रानी पूर्ती, प्रशासनिक अधिकारी हितेश, लेफ्टिनेंट कर्नल दिलीप शेखर, महिला कल्याण समिति की उपाध्यक्ष शैल सिंह आदि उपस्थित थे। कार्यक्रम का संचालन सहायक निदेशक राजभाषा लुईस एम खाखा ने किया।

