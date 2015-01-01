पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आयोजन:सृजन का शंखनाद है केंद्रीय विद्यालय संगठन

राजगीर37 मिनट पहले
  • केंद्रीय विद्यालय संगठन का मनाया गया 57वां स्थापना दिवस, पुरस्कृत हुए प्रतिभागी

आयुध निर्माणी परिसर स्थित केन्द्रीय विद्यालय में मंगलवार को केन्द्रीय विद्यालय संगठन का 57वां स्थापना दिवस मनाया गया। प्राचार्य अजय कुमार और रश्मि कर्ण ने संयुक्त रूप से दीप प्रज्जवलित कर कार्यक्रम की शुरुआत की।

इस अवसर पर प्राचार्य ने कहा कि 1962 के भारत-चीन युद्ध के बाद सैनिकों के बच्चों की पढ़ाई को बाधा रहित बनाने के उद्देश्य से 15 दिसम्बर 1963 को केन्द्रीय विद्यालय संगठन की स्थापना की गई। केंद्रीय विद्यालय संगठन युद्ध की विभीषिका पर सृजन का शंखनाद है। इस अवसर विद्यार्थियों द्वारा कोविड 19 का पालन करते हुए सांस्कृतिक कार्यक्रम प्रस्तुत किया गया। समारोह में वरिष्ठ शिक्षक अरुण कुमार ने केन्द्रीय विद्यालय संगठन की उपलब्धियों के बारे में चर्चा की।

इस अवसर पर विद्यालय द्वारा आयोजित फिट इंडिया कार्यक्रम में भाग लेने वाले विजेताओं को पुरस्कृत किया गया। कार्यक्रम की विशिष्ट अतिथि रश्मि कर्ण ने प्रतिभागियों को पुरस्कार और प्रमाण पत्र प्रदान किया। पुरस्कार प्राप्त करने वाले प्रतिभागियों में सुमंत कुमार, दिशिता भंडारी, संस्कृति, अग्रन्य, सुमित झा, आकृति राय, अनीश, रवि शर्मा सहित अन्य विद्यार्थी शामिल थे। मीडिया प्रभारी डा. आनन्द कुमार त्रिपाठी ने बताया कि दसवीं कक्षा के टॉपर मास्टर नीरज कुमार को केन्द्रीय माध्यमिक शिक्षा बोर्ड (सीबीएसई) द्वारा आयोजित अखिल भारतीय माध्यमिक विद्यालय परीक्षा-2020 में केन्द्रीय विद्यालय संगठन के 1.5 प्रतिशत शीर्ष विद्यार्थियों में स्थान प्राप्त करने के उपलक्ष्य में केन्द्रीय विद्यालय संगठन के कमिश्नर द्वारा प्रमाण पत्र और पांच हज़ार का नकद पुरस्कार प्रदान किया गया है।

उन्होंने बताया कि मास्टर नीरज कुमार पहली कक्षा से ही केन्द्रीय विद्यालय आयुध निर्माणी नालंदा के विद्यार्थी रहे हैं और वर्तमान में कक्षा ग्यारहवीं विज्ञान वर्ग में पढ़ रहे हैं। जब मास्टर नीरज कक्षा नवमी में थे तभी इनके पिता का आकस्मिक निधन हो गया। पितृशोक जैसे अनेक संघर्षों को पार करते हुए मास्टर नीरज कुमार ने यह उपलब्धि हासिल किया है। विद्यालय के शिक्षक शालिक राम तिवारी ने भी मास्टर नीरज को नकद पुरस्कार देकर प्रोत्साहित किया। कार्यक्रम का संचालन शालिक राम तिवारी और गीतिका गुप्ता और धन्यवाद ज्ञापन एके सिंह ने किया। इस अवसर पर मनोज कुमार, डा. वीएन भारती, एससी साह, राजेन्द्र प्रसाद, डीसी प्रसाद, संजय कुमार, कुमारी वीणा, अनुप्रिया, ऋषिकेश दीपक मुलरवार, अजय कुमार आदि उपस्थित थे।

