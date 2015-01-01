पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पुण्यतिथि:पटेल की प्रतिमा पर सांसद ने किया माल्यार्पण

राजगीर37 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • देश के पूर्व उप प्रधानमंत्री व गृहमंक्षी सरदार बल्लभ भाई पटेल की पुण्यतिथि पर दी गई श्रद्धांजलि

सरदार बल्लभ भाई पटेल की पुण्यतिथि शहर के पटेल चौक व जदयू नगर कार्यालय में मंगलवार को मनायी गयी। पूर्व मंत्री सह विधायक श्रवण कुमार व सांसद कौशलेन्द्र कुमार ने बस स्टैंड के पास पटेल चौक पर आदमकद प्रतिमा पर माल्यार्पण किया। इस अवसर पर पूर्व मंत्री श्री कुमार ने कहा कि पटेल जी किसानों के सच्चे हितैषी थे।

देश के लोगों को संगठित होने पर जोर देते थे। उन्होने कहा कि पटेल जी ने देश की एकता व अखंडता के लिए काम किया। देश के अंदर आज भी जब विकट स्थिति आती है या दूसरे देशों से संबंध बिगड़ता है तो लोगों को सहसा ही उनकी याद आती है। पूरे देश में प्राइवेट सेक्टर में सबसे ज्यादा आज सरदार पटेल के नाम पर शिक्षा का स्कूल खोला गया है। उन्होंने कहा कि लोगों को समाज को तोड़ने वाली ताकतों से सावधान रहना है। एकजुट होकर संगठित रहें, तभी विकास हो सकता है। गांवों के विकास के बगैर भारत का विकास नहीं हो सकता है। सरदार के बताये सिद्धांतों पर चलकर ही गांव को खुशहाल बनाया जा सकता है। नीतीश कुमार की नेतृत्व वाली सूबे की सरकार सरदार पटेल के सिद्धांतों पर चल रही है।

इस अवसर पर सांसद कुमार ने कहा कि देश ही नहीं पूरी दुनिया सरदार बल्लभ भाई पटेल को लौहपुरुष के नाम से जानती है। वे एक ऐसे व्यक्तित्व थे जिनसे पूरी दुनिया प्रभावित थी। सांसद ने कहा कि शिक्षित व संगठित हों यही पटेल जी का सपना था। इसे पूरा करने के लिए सूबे की सरकार गांव के किसानों की तरक्की की बात सोची है। कृषि रोड मैप बनाकर किसानों के विकास के लिए काम किया जा रहा है। इस मौके पर मनु प्रसाद, जयराम सिंह, मुन्ना कुमार, वार्ड पार्षद डॉ. अनिल कुमार, मीरा कुमारी, राकेश कुमार, रामकृष्णा प्रसाद, अरुण कुमार, मनु प्रसाद, मंतोष कुमार मिश्रा, नवीन मांझी, अलेन्द्र कुमार सिन्हा, विकास कुमार कुशवाहा, रंजीत कुमार छोटे, कौशल कुमार, मनोज कुमार, अजीत वर्मा, रविन्द्र कुमार, किशोरी रविदास आदि उपस्थित थे।

