पोस्टल बैलट का काम शुरू:जेएनवी डिस्पैच सेंटर पर तैयारियां पूरी, अधिकारियों ने किया निरीक्षण

राजगीर2 दिन पहले
जैसे-जैसे मतदान की तारीख नजदीक आती जा रही है वैसे-वैसे प्रशासनिक तैयारियां भी तेज होती जा रही है। राजगीर के जवाहर नवोदय विद्यालय को विधानसभा क्षेत्र का डिस्पैच सेंटर बनाया गया है। डिस्पैच सेंटर पर सामग्री कोषांग, कार्मिक कोषांग और वाहन कोषांग की अलग-अलग व्यवस्था की गयी है। मतदान दल को डिस्पैच करने की सभी आवश्यक तैयारियां लगभग पूरी कर ली गई है। डिस्पैच सेंटर की तैयारियों का निरीक्षण पदाधिकारियों द्वारा किया गया। इधर मंगलवार से पोस्टल बैलट का काम भी शुरू हो गया है।

इसके लिए राजगीर प्रखंड में 11 टीम बनाया गया है। 11 सेक्टर ऑफिसर के साथ यह टीम काम कर रही है। सभी टीम में सेक्टर ऑफिसर के अलावा बीएलओ, वीडियोग्राफर और पुलिस जवान शामिल किए गए हैं। विधानसभा क्षेत्र में मतदान के लिए 438 मतदान दल बनाया गया। इनमें 4 महिला मतदान दल शामिल है। इस दल में 1752 कर्मी लगाए गए हैं। 10 फीसदी अतिरिक्त कर्मी को रिजर्व में रखा गया है। बीडीओ मिथिलेश बिहारी वर्मा ने बताया कि राजगीर विधानसभा क्षेत्र के बिहारशरीफ प्रखंड में 150 मतदान दल बनाया गया है।

इसी प्रकार सिलाव प्रखंड में 137, गिरियक प्रखंड में 101 और राजगीर प्रखंड में 50 मतदान दल बनाए गए हैं। उन्होंने बताया कि 31 अक्टूबर से डिस्पैच सेंटर काम करना शुरू कर देगा। पहले दिन एक नवंबर को मतदान कर्मियों को मतदान सामग्री एवं नगद आदि की आपूर्ति की जायेगी। दूसरे दिन दो नवंबर को वाहन के साथ मतदान कर्मियों को मतदान केंद्र के लिए रवाना किया जाएगा। जवाहर नवोदय विद्यालय परिसर में एक एवं दो नवंबर के लिए चाय नाश्ते की दुकान उपलब्ध रहेगी।

वहां इच्छुक व्यक्ति दुकान से नगद भुगतान कर चाय-नाश्ता कर सकेंगे। उन्होंने बताया कि राजगीर, गिरियक, बिहारशरीफ और सिलाव प्रखंड के लिए अलग-अलग डिस्पैच सेंटर बनाए गए हैं। तीन मतदान केंद्र पर एक वाहन मतदान दल के लिए उपलब्ध कराया जाएगा। उन्होंने बताया कि वाहन कोषांग के लिए बैरिकेडिंग का काम पूरा कर लिया गया है। अलग-अलग प्रखंड के लिए अलग-अलग बैरिकेडिंग की गई है। वाहन आवंटन के लिए बनाए गए पंडाल के बगल में ड्राइवर और खलासी के लिए पंडाल बनाया गया है।

