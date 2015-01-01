पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

आक्रोश:बढ़ते अपराध पर नकेल के लिए पर्यटक नगरी राजगीर में जनता ने लगाया कर्फ्यू

राजगीर9 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
राजगीर में बैठक में शामिल लोग।
  • सुरक्षा, स्वास्थ्य सेवा सुधार, वेश्यावृत्ति पर रोक व डीएसपी-थानेदार का तबादला करने की मांग
  • पूरे दिन बंदी से नागरिकों के साथ पर्यटक रहे परेशान, हुई सर्वदलीय बैठक

पर्यटकों से गुलजार रहने वाले राजगीर में इन दिनों लगातार आपराधिक घटनाएं हो रही हैं। जिस कारण यहां आए दिन बंदी कर नागरिक आंदोलन करते हैं। जिसका असर पर्यटन उद्योग पर पड़ रहा है। विभिन्न मांगों को लेकर नागरिकों ने मंगलवार को पर्यटक नगरी में “जनता कर्फ्यू” लगाया गया। व्यवसाइयों ने आंदोलन में पूरा सहयोग दिया। स्वेच्छा से दुकानें बंद रखी गई। पर्यटकों से भरा रहने वाला बाजार, सुनसान रहा। नागरिकों की सुरक्षा, स्वास्थ्य सेवा में सुधार, बढ़ते वेश्यावृत्ति पर रोक और डीएसपी-थानेदार के तबादला की मांग के साथ जनता कर्फ्यू लगाया गया। हालांकि, पुलिस बंद दुकान खुलवाने का प्रयास कर रही थी। जिसका विरोध आंदोलनकारी कर रहे थे। इस दौरान सर्वदलीय बैठक कर राजगीर के दशा पर मनन किया गया। बंदी के कारण नागरिकों के साथ पर्यटकों को भी परेशानी हुई। अनुमान के मुताबिक करीब 50 लाख का कारोबार प्रभावित हुआ।बंद के दौरान जेपी चौक के समीप सर्वदलीय बैठक आयोजित की गई। जिसमें विभिन्न राजनीतिक दलों के नेता, समाजसेवी, व्यवसायी, विभिन्न संगठन के लोग शामिल हुए। बैठक में वक्तओं ने कहा कि पुलिस व प्रशासनिक अधिकारियों के निकम्मेपन की कहानी सरकार और आला अधिकारियों तक पहुंचाना आवश्यक है। जिस्मफरोशी का धंधा यहां तेजी से पैर पसार रहा है। स्वास्थ्य सेवा चरमराई है। नागरिकों की सुरक्षा भगवान भरोसे है। इन सबके जिम्मेवार अधिकारियों को राजगीर से बाहर करना आवश्यक है।

इस मौके पर श्याम किशोर
इस मौके पर श्याम किशोर भारती, संजीव कुमार बिट्‌टू, राजद जिलाध्यक्ष अशोक हिमांशु, गणेश गौतम, सोनू यादव उमराव प्रसाद निर्मल, रमेश कुमार पान, धीरेंद्र कुमार ,रूपेश राय, रालोसपा नेता पप्पू चौधरी, भाजपा नेता अजय कुमार गुप्ता, मुन्ना कुमार मौर्य, वार्ड पार्षद श्रवण, प्रदीप साव,मंजीत प्रभाकर, सुनैना देवी, राजू पासवान, देवनन्दन, रविशंकर, रामानुज, अरविंद, प्रमोद कुमार गुप्ता,मनोहर, जितेंद्र, मदन, आनन्द मोहन पंडित, पिंटू आदि थे।

हो क्राइम कंट्रोल| राजगीर में लगातार हो रही आपराधिक घटना से पर्यटक स्थल की छवि दूसरे प्रदेश में खराब हो रही है। यहां आएदिन हत्या, लूट, चोरी, डकैती, रेप समेत अन्य घटना हो रही है।

स्वास्थ्य सेवा में सुधार| राजगीर अनुमंडलीय अस्पताल में कुव्यवस्था व्याप्त है। जिला प्रशासन यहां तैनात पदाधिकारी पर कार्रवाई की गाज गिरा इसकी पुष्टि कर चुकी है। मरीजों के साथ यहां रेफर का खेल खेला जाता है।

जिस्मफरोशी पर लगे रोक| इन दिनों राजगीर में देह व्यापार तेजी से पैर पसार रहा है। खुलेआम यह जिस्मफरोशी की दुकान चल रही है। जिससे पुलिस अनजान बनी है। देह व्यापार से पर्यटक भी प्रभावित हो रहे हैं।

बंदी से 50 लाख का व्यापार प्रभावित
पर्यटक सीजन में राजगीर में लगातार बंदी हो रही है। मंगलवार को बंदी से करीब 50 लाख का व्यापार प्रभावित हुआ। ई-रिक्शा और तांगा चालक भी इससे प्रभावित हुए।

निकम्मे थानेदार का हो तबादला
क्राइम कंट्रोल की जिम्मेवारी पुलिस की है। डीएसपी और थानेदार क्राइम कंट्रोल करने में संजीदा नहीं है। जिस कारण बदमाशों को हौसला बढ़ा है और अपराध भी बढ़ रहा है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंनौशेरा सेक्टर में सीजफायर वॉयलेशन, भारतीय सेना ने 2 पाकिस्तानी सैनिक मार गिराए - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज धार्मिक संबंधी कार्यों में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। समान विचारधारा के वाले किसी व्यक्ति से संपर्क करना आपके लिए प्रसन्नता दायक रहेगा। तथा जीवन स्तर को सुधारने के लिए सिद्धांत वादी तथा व्यापक दृ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें