  Hindi News
  Local
  Bihar
  Patna
  Rajuli
  Accusation Of Infringing Materials In The Construction Of The School, The Building Is Being Built At A Cost Of Crores Of Rupees

आरोप:विद्यालय के निर्माण में घटिया सामग्री लगाने का आरोप, करोड़ों रुपए की लागत से बन रहा भवन

रजौली4 घंटे पहले
रजौली स्थित अंबेडकर विद्यालय में हो रहे भवन निर्माण की गुणवत्ता पर लोगों ने सवाल खड़ा किया है तथा संवेदक पर घटिया निर्माण करने का आरोप लगाया है। बता देंगे रजौली में धनार्जय नदी के बगल में भीमराव अंबेडकर बालक आवासीय विद्यालय के कैंपस में बन रहे करोड़ों रुपए की लागत से भवन निर्माण हो रहा है।

भवन निर्माण विवाह के संवेदक अरुण देव कुमार द्वारा भवन का निर्माण कार्य कराया जा रहा है। ग्रामीणों का आरोप है कि निर्माण कार्य में घटिया सामग्री धूस बालू व घटिया गिट्टी लगाया जा रहा है। दैनिक मजदूर व राज मिस्त्री ने बताया कि पंद्रह एक के मसाला से भवन का निर्माण किया जा रहा है।

जबकि निर्माण स्थल पर मौजूद साइट इंचार्ज अख्तर के द्वारा दस एक का मटेरियल लगाने का बात बताया गया। लेकिन स्थानीय ग्रामीणों के साथ जनप्रतिनिधियों ने बताया कि घटिया तरीका से चार मंजिला आवासीय विद्यालय भवन का निर्माण किया जा रहा है। जबकि कुछ वर्सो पहले निर्माण हुआ तीन मंजिला भवन जर्जर अवस्था में हो गया।

विद्यालय के चाहर दिवारी का भी घटिया सामग्री से निर्माण किया गया था जो जगह जगह टूट गया है और विद्यालय में जानवरों का झुंड घुस आता है। जिससे विद्यालय कैम्पस में लगाये गए फूल और पौधे नुकसान कर देता है।

