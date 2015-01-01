पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

घटना:रजौली में विवाद के बाद रूठकर बहनोई के घर बच्चों संग गई पत्नी, पति ने फांसी लगा दे दी जान

रजौली3 घंटे पहले
  • वहीं सूरत रोह के युवक ने लगाई फांसी, दोस्त से कहा-पत्नी से प्यार करता हूं, फोन नहीं उठा रही मर जाऊंगा

पति के साथ विवाद होने के बाद पत्नी रूठ कर अपने बहनोई के यहां चली गई, तो इससे गुस्साए पति ने फांसी लगाकर जान दे दी। घटनाथाना क्षेत्र के हरदिया सेक्टर “ए” की है। यहां रामवृक्ष मांझी के 30 वर्षीय पुत्र उपेंद्र मांझी ने घरेलू कलह से तंग आकर फांसी लगाकर मौत को गले लगा लिया।

पुलिस ने बताया कि उपेंद्र मांझी का पत्नी गुलबिया देवी के साथ अक्सर झगड़ा होते रहता था। घटना से एक दिन पूर्व भी युवक का झगड़ा पत्नी से हुआ था। झगड़े के बाद पत्नी रूठ कर बच्चों के संग महसई मोहल्ला स्थित बहनोई के घर चली गई थी। इससे गुस्साए पति ने अपने खपरैल मकान के लकड़ी के मोटी धरण में रस्सी से फंदा लगाकर फांसी लगा ली। सुबह जब माता-पिता सो कर नहीं उठे तो वह फांसी के फंदे में झूलता हुआ नजर आया। घटना की सूचना पुलिस को दी गई। सूचना मिलने के बाद पहुंची पुलिस ने शाम को कब्जे में लेकर पोस्टमार्टम के लिए भेज दिया। मृत युवक की दो बच्चियां हैं जिसमें एक 3 वर्ष की व दूसरी 10 वर्ष की है। मृतक की पत्नी का मायका सिरदला थाना क्षेत्र के पड़रिया गांव है। हादसे के ग्रामीणों ने इसकी सूचना मृतक के ससुराल वाले और पत्नी को दी। घटना की सूचना मिलने के बाद पत्नी ससुराल पहुंची।

पत्नी, बेटी, पिता और मां का रो रो कर बुरा हाल है। थानाध्यक्ष दरबारी चौधरी ने बताया कि मृतक के पिता ने फर्द बयान देते हुए बताया है कि मृतक उपेंद्र सात भाईयों में तीसरे नंबर पर था। उसके पत्नी के साथ अक्सर झगड़ा होता रहता था। जिसके कारण उसने शनिवार की रात्रि फांसी लगाकर आत्महत्या कर ली।

पत्नी ने नहीं उठाया फोन तो सूरत में पति ने फांसी लगाकर आत्महत्या कर ली
परदेस में रह रहा पति पत्नी से हर दिन 3 घंटे बाद करता था। 1 दिन बात नहीं हो पाई तो पति ने फांसी लगाकर जान दे दी। मामला रोह थाना क्षेत्र के राजा विगहा गांव का है। राजा विगहा गांव निवासी 30 वर्षीय दिलीप कुमार ने पत्नी के बिरह में जान दे दी। वह सूरत में रहकर प्राइवेट कंपनी में काम करता था और वही सुसाइड कर लिया । बताया जाता है कि वह पत्नी से बेहद प्यार करता था। इस कारण पत्नी से प्रतिदिन दो से तीन घण्टे बात करता था। ड्यूटी जाने के पहले व आने के बाद वह हर दिन पत्नी से बात करता था। परंतु छठ के संध्या अर्घ्य के दिन डयूटी से आने के बाद दो-तीन बार कॉल किया। पत्नी मैके स्थित छठ घाट पर थी। तीसरे कॉल रिसीव कर उसने बोली की थोड़ी देर में बात करूंगी। अभी छठ घाट पर हूं। परन्तु घर आने के बाद भी पत्नी भूल बस पति से बात नहीं किया। परिजनों के अनुसार मृतक फांसी लगाने के पूर्व अपने दोस्त को फोन कर बताया कि हमारी पत्नी बात नहीं कर रही है। मैं आत्महत्या कर लूंगा। फिर उसी रात्रि को उसने गले में फंदा डालकर आत्महत्या कर लिया।

