प्रशिक्षण:कौन सी फसल लगाएं, जिससे कम पानी में अच्छा उत्पादन हो, इसकी जानकारी होनी आवश्यक है

रजौली3 घंटे पहले
  • एकीकृत जलछाजन योजना के तहत बूंद-बूंद पानी बचाने व मछली पालन करना महिलाअाें ने जाना

प्रखंड क्षेत्र में संचालित महिला विकास समिति रजौली के तत्वाधान में नाबार्ड द्वारा प्रायोजित कार्यक्रम एकीकृत जलछाजन योजना के तहत महिलाओं को प्रशिक्षण दिया गया। इसके लिए प्रखंड के दो गांवों बहादुरपुर तथा महियारा में प्रशिक्षण शिविर का आयोजन किया गया। प्रशिक्षण शिविर में लोगों को जल संग्रह एवं मछली पालन करने के तरीकों के बारे में बताया गया। प्रशिक्षण शिविर महियारा में कुमारी अनुपमा के नेतृत्व में कार्यक्रम की शुरुआत किया गया जहां जिला मत्स्य पदाधिकारी इकबाल हुसैन ने ट्रेनिंग ऑन पीसी कल्चर पर कहा कि आज किसानों को आगे बढ़ना है तो निश्चित रूप से मछली पालन पर ध्यान आकृष्ट करना होगा। उन्होंने जोर देकर कहा कि अगर एक एकड़ में मछली पालन किया जाए तो किसानों को एक साल में तीन लाख से अधिक का आय होगी।इसलिए अन्य उत्पादन के साथ-साथ मछली पालन अवश्य करना चाहिए।

बहादुरपुर में ट्रेनिंग ऑन वाटर बजटींग
बहादुरपुर गांव में ट्रेनिंग ऑन वाटर बजटींग पर सिंचाई विभाग से सेवानिवृत्त अभियंता बिरेन्द्र प्रसाद सिन्हा ने कहा कि बूंद-बूंद पानी को बचाना होगा तथा कौन सा फसल लगाया जाए। जिससे कम पानी में उत्पादन हो इसकी अधिक जानकारी होना आवश्यक है।पानी के बहाव को बनाए गए विधिवत तरीकों से रोकना होगा। ताकि इसका उपयोग पानी का सही समय पर हो सके। इस प्रशिक्षण के दौरान प्रशिक्षक के रूप में आत्मा नवादा से मनीष कुमार व कृषि समन्वयक नीरज कुमार, रजौली उत्तरी क्षेत्र के जिला परिषद सदस्य नरेश चौधरी के अलावा संस्था के निदेशक कमल किशोर बिंदु एवं संस्था के सचिव लीला कुमारी, कार्यकर्ता सुरेंद्र सिंह, शंकर दयाल सिंह के साथ दर्जनों ग्रामीणों एवं अन्य कार्यकर्ता उपस्थित थे।

