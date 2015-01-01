पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

लगाया जा रहा है चूना:रजौली की खदानों में अवैध रूप से खनन जारी लाखों के राजस्व का लगाया जा रहा है चूना

रजौली3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • }सवैयाटांड़ पंचायत, धमनी पंचायत व हरदिया पंचायत के भानेखाप में दर्जनों अवैध अभ्रक खदान संचालित

थाना क्षेत्र के सवैयाटांड़ पंचायत व धमनी पंचायत एवं हरदिया पंचायत के भानेखाप में दर्जनों अवैध अभ्रक खदान संचालित हैं।इन अभ्रक मांइसो के माफियाओं के द्वारा लेवी के रूप में मोटी रकम नक्सलियों को सुरक्षा प्रदान करने के एवज में दी जाती है। सिर्फ इतना हीं नहीं नक्सलियों के रहने खाने पीने के अन्य प्रकार का ठिकाना दिया जाता है।जो यहां रहकर अपने संगठक के लिए काम करते हैं। अवैध माइका मांइसो पर आए दिन घटनाएं घटती रहती हैं। सैकड़ों लोग इसमें घायल होते हैं, जिसमें से लगभग आधे से ज्यादा मजदूरों की मौत हो जाती है।इसमें बिहार व झारखंड दोनों के मजदूर होते हैं। घटना के तुरंत बाद झारखंड और बिहार के सक्रिय माइका माफिया घायलों को लेकर खदान क्षेत्र से निकल जाते हैं और इलाज के लिए कोडरमा व झारखंड के नामचीन निजी क्लीनकों में भर्ती कराते हैं।

पिछले सप्ताह पूर्व से कब्जाधारी माफिया महेश राय के कब्जे वाली शारदा माइका मांइस पर सपही निवासी पप्पू साव के द्वारा सैकड़ों हथियार बंद नक्सलियों द्वारा कार्य करने वाले मजदूरों को खदेड़ दिया था। वैसे तो पुलिस की सहायता से वन विभाग के दर्जनों बार छापेमारी कर डेटोनेटर व जिलेटिन के साथ कई प्रकार के विस्फोटक सामग्री बरामद की है। इन अवैैैध रूप से संचालित माइंस में काम करने के लिये मजदूरों को दो सौ से ढाई सौ फीट गहरी सुरंगों में जाना पड़ता है।और इन सुरंगों में खनन के लिए जिलेटिन व डेटोनेटर आदि विस्फोटकों का भी इस्तेमाल करते हैं।

दर्जनों माइंसो पर अवैध खनन का काम चलता
सवैयाटांड़ पंचायत में बाराटांड़, चटकरी, फगुनी, टोपा पहाड़ी, ललकी जैसे दर्जनो माइंसो पर अवैध खनन का काम चलता है। यह कारोबार में लागत कम मुनाफा ज्यादा रहने कारण अवैध कारोबारी कारोबार का विस्तार कर जंगल के रास्ते ही कच्ची सड़क का निर्माण कर धमनी पंचायत के बुढ़िया सांख, के जंगल,पननमा सेठवा, अंगइया, माइंस समेत दर्जनों माइका मांइस में अवैध रूप से पैर पसार कर खनन करने लगे हैं।खदानों से अभ्रक को निकाल कर इन्ही रास्ते कोडरमा के बाजार में बेचा करते हैं।बाजार में माइका को उजला सोना के नाम से जाना जाता है।

मामले को दबाने के लिए पुलिस से होती है सौदेबाजी
अभ्रक माफिया पुलिस व प्रशासन से मामले को रफा-दफा करने के लिए सौदेबाजी करते हैं। अधिकांशतः मौकों पर थाने में प्राथमिकी दर्ज नहीं होती और अगर प्राथमिकी दर्ज होती भी है तो बिना नाम और बिना विवरण के प्राथमिकी दर्ज की जाती है। यहां तक कि दर्ज प्राथमिकी में खदान क्षेत्र में काम करने वाले मायका माफियाओं का नाम तक नहीं डाला जाता।कभी डाला भी जाता है, तो पुलिसिया कार्रवाई नहीं होने के कारण इनका मनोबल बढ़ता जाता है। इससे लगभग सौ से ढेढ़ सौ की संख्या में काम करने वाले माइका माफिया बेखौफ होकर अवैध उत्खनन का कार्य करते हैं।

शारदा माइका माइंस का खनन पट्टा हुआ था रद्द जानकारी के मुताबिक, राज्य सरकार के निर्देश के बाद झारखंड के कोडरमा निवासी माइका कारोबारी राजेंद्र मोदी का शारदा माइका माइंस का खनन पट्टा खनन विभाग ने रद्द कर दिया था। इसके बाद से मोदी बंधुओं के द्वारा उत्खनन कार्य बंद हो गया था। इन लोगों के उत्खनन कार्य बंद करने के बाद चटकरी स्थित खदान समेत अन्य खदानों पर वहां के स्थानीय माफियाओं ने कब्जा जमा लिया और अवैध रूप से अभ्रक उत्खनन का कार्य करने लगे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंअजरबैजान में शहीदों के परिवारों के लिए खाने से लेकर फंड तक जुटा रहे हैं भारतीय - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें