लक्ष्य का निर्धारण नहीं:सरकारी दर से 300 से 400 रुपए कम रेट में धान को खरीद रहे हैं बिचौलिए

रजौली3 घंटे पहले
खलिहान में पड़ी धान।
  • नहीं शुरू हुई धान की खरीद, देर से खरीद शुरू हुई तो लक्ष्य प्राप्ति मुश्किल
  • बिचौलिए 1300 से 1400 रुपए प्रति क्विंटल धान खरीद कर स्टॉक कर रहे

प्रखंड क्षेत्र के पैक्स अध्यक्षों को सरकारी आदेश जारी नहीं किए जाने के कारण अबतक धान की खरीद शुरू नहीं हो पाई है। आमतौर पर प्रत्येक वर्ष 15 नवंबर से ही प्रखंड के पैक्सों में धान खरीद की जाती रही है। लेकिन इस वर्ष अभी तक धान की खरीदारी पैक्स अध्यक्षों के द्वारा शुरू नहीं की जा सकी है।

इसका फायदा बिचौलिए उठा रहे हैं। वे सरकार के निर्धारित दर से 300 से 400 रुपये प्रति क्विंटल की कम कीमत पर किसानों से धान खरीद कर स्टॉक कर रहें है।प्रखंड क्षेत्र में एक भी पैक्सों में धान की खरीदारी शुरू नहीं होने से किसानों को बिचौलियो के हाथों धान बेचना मजबूरी हो गयी है। ऐसे में किसानो को धान की फसल से मुनाफा होना तो दूर लागत पूंजी भी निकलना मुश्किल हो गया है। प्रखंड के क्षेत्र के सोलह पंचायतों के 16 पैक्सों में से एक रजौली पश्चिमी पंचायत के डिफॉल्टर पैक्स अध्यक्ष को छोड़कर पंद्रह पैक्स एवं व्यापार मंडल में खरीद की जाती रही है। लेकिन इस बार अब तक किसानों को सरकार के निर्धारित न्यूनतम समर्थन मूल्य का लाभ नहीं मिल रहा है।

अबतक लक्ष्य निर्धारित नहीं
खरीदने का लक्ष्य सहकारिता विभाग को अभी तक नहीं दिया गया है। सरकार के द्वारा 1868 रुपए प्रति क्विंटल क्रय करने का लक्ष्य निर्धारित है।इधर, बिचौलिए 1300 से 1400 रूपये प्रति क्विंटल में ही छोटे-छोटे जरूरतमंद किसानों के धान खरीद कर स्टॉक कर रहे हैं।ताकि जब धान की पैक्सों में खरीद की जाएगी बिचौलिए बड़े-बड़े किसानों की रसीद पर पैक्सों को धान की बिक्री करेंग।

औने पौने दाम में धान बेचने पर मजबूर हैं किसान
स्थिति यह है कि धान की बिक्री नहीं होने एवं कोरोना काल में इस तरह के खर्च पूरा नहीं होने से किसान मजबूर हो बिचौलियों के हाथ अपने धान को औने-पौने दामों में बेचने को मजबूर हो गए हैं। जिससे बिचौलिए समेत व्यापारियों को काफी लाभ हो रहा है। इस संबंध में प्रखंड सहकारिता पदाधिकारी अमित कुमार ने कहा कि सरकार की ओर से किसी प्रकार की दिशा-निर्देश हमें नहीं दिया गया है।जिला चयन समिति नीति की और से जैसे ही दिशा निर्देश मिलेगा धान अधिप्राप्ति का कार्य शुरू कर दिया जाएगा।

पिछले वर्ष भी नहीं हुआ लक्ष्य पूरा
पिछले वर्ष भी धान खरीद के लक्ष्य को विभाग प्राप्त नहीं कर सका था। विभाग की उदासीनता और पैक्सों के रुचि नहीं लेने के कारण लक्ष्य के अनुरूप खरीद हासिल नही किया जा सका था। किसान अजय सिंह, रंजीत सिंह, शेखर सिंह, रामस्वरूप यादव, छोटेलाल सिंह आदि नाराज किसानों ने धान खरीद केंद्र शुरू नहीं होने पर कहा कि है कि किसान काफी मेहनत के बाद धान की फसलों की उपज करते हैं। लेकिन उपज के बाद किसानों को इसकी बिक्री कि चिंता सताती रहती है।

